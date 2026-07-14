https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/us-expects-limited-disruptions-to-oil-shipments-through-hormuz-strait---white-house-1124444998.html

US Expects Limited Disruptions to Oil Shipments Through Hormuz Strait - White House

US Expects Limited Disruptions to Oil Shipments Through Hormuz Strait - White House

Sputnik International

The United States expects disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz but believes they will be smaller than many anticipated, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday.

2026-07-14T14:55+0000

2026-07-14T14:55+0000

2026-07-14T14:55+0000

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"I think that there'll be disruption, but the disruption is going to be much smaller than people expected​," Hassett told Fox News. He added that gasoline prices are expected to continue declining and that, despite the renewed conflict, current oil prices remain about half of what they were at their peak few months ago. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said the United States would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz and receive a reimbursement equal to 20% of cargo shipped through the waterway. He also said the United States was reinstating the blockade of Iranian ports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/us-to-begin-irans-naval-blockade-on-july-14-at-2000-gmt-maritime-info-center-1124441982.html

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