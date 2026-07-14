https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/us-expects-limited-disruptions-to-oil-shipments-through-hormuz-strait---white-house-1124444998.html
US Expects Limited Disruptions to Oil Shipments Through Hormuz Strait - White House
US Expects Limited Disruptions to Oil Shipments Through Hormuz Strait - White House
Sputnik International
The United States expects disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz but believes they will be smaller than many anticipated, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday.
2026-07-14T14:55+0000
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"I think that there'll be disruption, but the disruption is going to be much smaller than people expected," Hassett told Fox News. He added that gasoline prices are expected to continue declining and that, despite the renewed conflict, current oil prices remain about half of what they were at their peak few months ago. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said the United States would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz and receive a reimbursement equal to 20% of cargo shipped through the waterway. He also said the United States was reinstating the blockade of Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/us-to-begin-irans-naval-blockade-on-july-14-at-2000-gmt-maritime-info-center-1124441982.html
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US Expects Limited Disruptions to Oil Shipments Through Hormuz Strait - White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States expects disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz but believes they will be smaller than many anticipated, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday.
"I think that there'll be disruption, but the disruption is going to be much smaller than people expected," Hassett told Fox News.
He added that gasoline prices are expected to continue declining and that, despite the renewed conflict, current oil prices remain about half of what they were at their peak few months ago.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump said the United States would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz and receive a reimbursement equal to 20% of cargo shipped through the waterway. He also said the United States was reinstating the blockade of Iranian ports.
Iran and the US signed a memorandum on the night of June 18, which envisaged an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed strikes. According to Trump, this was a reaction to Iran's actions against commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. He threatened to increase the intensity of the attacks if such a situation were to recur. In response, Iran is launching strikes against US military infrastructure in the Middle East.