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Cargo Ship With Military Goods Hit in Ukraine's Yuzhny Port - Russian Defense Ministry
Cargo Ship With Military Goods Hit in Ukraine's Yuzhny Port - Russian Defense Ministry
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A cargo ship delivering military supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit at the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny (Yuzhnyi), the Russian... 15.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-15T15:41+0000
2026-07-15T15:41+0000
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Throughout the day, the Russian Armed Forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels deployed in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry stated. Two dry cargo ships carrying military cargo were also damaged in the port of Odessa, the ministry added.
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Cargo Ship With Military Goods Hit in Ukraine's Yuzhny Port - Russian Defense Ministry

15:41 GMT 15.07.2026
© AP Photo / Emrah GurelA boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
A boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A cargo ship delivering military supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit at the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny (Yuzhnyi), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Throughout the day, the Russian Armed Forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels deployed in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.
"Strike drones struck a cargo ship delivering military supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces at the Yuzhny port," the statement read.
Two dry cargo ships carrying military cargo were also damaged in the port of Odessa, the ministry added.
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