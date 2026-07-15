https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/france-puts-donbass-charity-worker-on-trial-for-espionage---while-arming-ukraine-1124447425.html

France Puts Donbass Charity Worker on Trial for 'Espionage' - While Arming Ukraine

France Puts Donbass Charity Worker on Trial for 'Espionage' - While Arming Ukraine

Sputnik International

A French court is set to hold a hearing on the case of Anna Novikova this Wednesday—the founder of the humanitarian group SOS Donbass, who has now spent more... 15.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-15T07:46+0000

2026-07-15T07:46+0000

2026-07-15T08:54+0000

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Novikova's ordeal, according to Russia's human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova, began with "an absolutely absurd denunciation" lodged by the Union of Ukrainians in France.The charges stem solely from Novikova's charitable work — collecting food, medicine, and clothing for residents of Donbass. She is vice-president of the association and has repeatedly traveled to Donetsk and Lugansk as a volunteer.Lantratova condemned France's actions as a "cynical double standard" — noting that Paris has no qualms about sending long-range missiles to Ukraine, yet prosecutes a woman collecting baby diapers for shelling victims as if she were a dangerous spy.Novikova and her French colleagues — who have also been arrested — were trying to open Europeans' eyes to the crimes of the Kiev regime in Donbass, calling on Europeans to pay attention to them, Russian correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny said.Poddubny noted that Russian diplomats are taking all necessary and possible measures to secure Anna's release, and that the case itself is politically motivated.French intelligence launched an investigation following a January 2025 report, accusing Novikova of gathering data on behalf of a foreign government. She faces up to 15 years in prison.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on April 1 that Russia is calling on France to release Novikova without delay. The statement emphasized that Russia considers her criminal prosecution unacceptable and links it to her expression of a stance that does not align with Paris's official line.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/ukrainian-strike-on-college-in-lugansk-is-monstrous-crime--kremlin-1124171797.html

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