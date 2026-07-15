https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/irgc-wipes-out-us-logistics-hub-in-kuwait-in-operation-nasr-2-1124446619.html

IRGC Wipes out US Logistics Hub in Kuwait in Operation Nasr 2

IRGC Wipes out US Logistics Hub in Kuwait in Operation Nasr 2

Sputnik International

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it carried out new waves of retaliatory strikes against US military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, IRNA reported.

2026-07-15T04:27+0000

2026-07-15T04:27+0000

2026-07-15T04:27+0000

us-israel war on iran

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

us army

f-15

f-35

jordan

bahrain

kuwait

retaliation

drone strike

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The IRGC said its forces hit:The strikes came in response to renewed US attacks on Iranian coastal sites and southern provinces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/centcom-declares-fourth-day-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124446334.html

jordan

bahrain

kuwait

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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us army, f-15, f-35, jordan, bahrain, kuwait, retaliation, drone strike, missile strike