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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/irgc-wipes-out-us-logistics-hub-in-kuwait-in-operation-nasr-2-1124446619.html
IRGC Wipes out US Logistics Hub in Kuwait in Operation Nasr 2
IRGC Wipes out US Logistics Hub in Kuwait in Operation Nasr 2
Sputnik International
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it carried out new waves of retaliatory strikes against US military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, IRNA reported.
2026-07-15T04:27+0000
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The IRGC said its forces hit:The strikes came in response to renewed US attacks on Iranian coastal sites and southern provinces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/centcom-declares-fourth-day-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124446334.html
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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us army, f-15, f-35, jordan, bahrain, kuwait, retaliation, drone strike, missile strike
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us army, f-15, f-35, jordan, bahrain, kuwait, retaliation, drone strike, missile strike

IRGC Wipes out US Logistics Hub in Kuwait in Operation Nasr 2

04:27 GMT 15.07.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it carried out new waves of retaliatory strikes against US military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, IRNA reported.
The IRGC said its forces hit:
Kuwait: the KJL main US Army logistics and support center at Mina Abdullah, along with satellite communications infrastructure, radar systems, a Patriot air defense complex, a logistics depot, and HIMARS launch platforms.
Bahrain: US Fifth Fleet facilities, including command-and-control infrastructure, equipment warehouses and fuel tanks.
Jordan: hangars for F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, as well as several US MQ-9 drones at Al-Azraq base.
The strikes came in response to renewed US attacks on Iranian coastal sites and southern provinces.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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