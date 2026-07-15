International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/lindsey-grahams-legacy-defined-by-russophobia--zakharova-1124451834.html
Lindsey Graham’s Legacy Defined by Russophobia – Zakharova
Lindsey Graham’s Legacy Defined by Russophobia – Zakharova
Sputnik International
Moscow has no reason to mourn US Senator Lindsey Graham, hwo said killing Russians was his country’s “best investment,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a press briefing on Wednesday.
2026-07-15T16:25+0000
2026-07-15T16:25+0000
russia
lindsey graham
maria zakharova
john mccain
russia
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124451938_0:0:918:516_1920x0_80_0_0_5decee24abd8ef3c9f8f84c822e941f0.jpg
“What can we say but the truth?” Zakharova said, adding that Graham “was calling for the killing of Russians.”Asked about Western media claims that Kiev had lost one of its best friends in Washington, she said Graham had taken up the “Russophobia baton” from late senator John McCain – and other politicians would follow.Zakharova asked how those promoting what she compared to racism and neo-Nazism were able to reach the highest levels of power in countries that call themselves as defenders of tolerance and human rights.*Graham was listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/hit-russia-hurt-yourself---economist-slams-lindsey-graham-tariff-threats-1122468839.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Graham passed McCain’s Russophobia baton and someone else will pick it up - Zakharova to Sputnik
Sputnik International
Graham passed McCain’s Russophobia baton and someone else will pick it up - Zakharova to Sputnik
2026-07-15T16:25+0000
true
PT3M22S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124451938_113:0:801:516_1920x0_80_0_0_c9331781b81084527bf6f1b01eaa8b28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lindsey graham, maria zakharova, john mccain, russia, russian foreign ministry
lindsey graham, maria zakharova, john mccain, russia, russian foreign ministry

Lindsey Graham’s Legacy Defined by Russophobia – Zakharova

16:25 GMT 15.07.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Moscow has no reason to mourn US Senator Lindsey Graham*, hwo said killing Russians was his country’s “best investment,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a press briefing on Wednesday.
“What can we say but the truth?” Zakharova said, adding that Graham “was calling for the killing of Russians.”
Asked about Western media claims that Kiev had lost one of its best friends in Washington, she said Graham had taken up the “Russophobia baton” from late senator John McCain – and other politicians would follow.
US Senator Lindsey Graham - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2025
Analysis
Hit Russia, Hurt Yourself - Economist Slams Lindsey Graham* Tariff Threats
21 July 2025, 17:19 GMT
Zakharova asked how those promoting what she compared to racism and neo-Nazism were able to reach the highest levels of power in countries that call themselves as defenders of tolerance and human rights.
*Graham was listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала