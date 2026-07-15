https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/lindsey-grahams-legacy-defined-by-russophobia--zakharova-1124451834.html
Lindsey Graham’s Legacy Defined by Russophobia – Zakharova
Lindsey Graham’s Legacy Defined by Russophobia – Zakharova
Sputnik International
Moscow has no reason to mourn US Senator Lindsey Graham, hwo said killing Russians was his country’s “best investment,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a press briefing on Wednesday.
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“What can we say but the truth?” Zakharova said, adding that Graham “was calling for the killing of Russians.”Asked about Western media claims that Kiev had lost one of its best friends in Washington, she said Graham had taken up the “Russophobia baton” from late senator John McCain – and other politicians would follow.Zakharova asked how those promoting what she compared to racism and neo-Nazism were able to reach the highest levels of power in countries that call themselves as defenders of tolerance and human rights.*Graham was listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia.
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Graham passed McCain’s Russophobia baton and someone else will pick it up - Zakharova to Sputnik
Sputnik International
Graham passed McCain’s Russophobia baton and someone else will pick it up - Zakharova to Sputnik
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Lindsey Graham’s Legacy Defined by Russophobia – Zakharova
Moscow has no reason to mourn US Senator Lindsey Graham*, hwo said killing Russians was his country’s “best investment,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a press briefing on Wednesday.
“What can we say but the truth?” Zakharova said, adding that Graham “was calling for the killing of Russians.”
Asked about Western media claims that Kiev had lost one of its best friends in Washington, she said Graham had taken up the “Russophobia baton” from late senator John McCain – and other politicians would follow.
Zakharova asked how those promoting what she compared to racism and neo-Nazism were able to reach the highest levels of power in countries that call themselves as defenders of tolerance and human rights.
*Graham was listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia.