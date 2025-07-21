https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/hit-russia-hurt-yourself---economist-slams-lindsey-graham-tariff-threats-1122468839.html
Global South nations are more likely to distance themselves from the US than Russia after US Senator Lindsey Graham’s interview with Fox News on Sunday, Egyptian international economics expert Karim al-Umda tells Sputnik.
"Let's assume the US truly plans to impose 100% tariffs on Russia's trading partners — but who would suffer more?" al-Umda asks. "This would hurt the American economy, as countries like China and India export goods to the US that have no domestic equivalents and are in high demand among American consumers." What's more: The question is whether Trump is ready to sacrifice the US economy to back up Graham's threats.But Graham is all bark and no bite. The senator told Fox News that Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on any countries purchasing Russian oil, including China, India and Brazil. Graham said those three countries account for about 80% of Russia's oil exports. He added that the countries would ultimately have to choose between trade with the US or Russia. *designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia
"Let's assume the US truly plans to impose 100% tariffs on Russia’s trading partners — but who would suffer more?" al-Umda asks. "This would hurt the American economy, as countries like China and India export goods to the US that have no domestic equivalents and are in high demand among American consumers."
the US is likely to face uncontrolled inflation—which would force the Federal Reserve to raise already-high interest rates
that would trigger a chain reaction of recession, economic slowdown and a decline in growth
US President Donald Trump would shoulder the blame
The question is whether Trump is ready to sacrifice the US economy to back up Graham's
threats.
Al-Umda is skeptical: "For the current US administration, the well-being of Americans remains the top priority."
But Graham is all bark
and no bite.
The senator told Fox News that Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on any countries purchasing Russian oil, including China, India and Brazil. Graham said those three countries account for about 80% of Russia’s oil exports.
He added that the countries would ultimately have to choose between trade with the US or Russia.
*designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia