International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/hit-russia-hurt-yourself---economist-slams-lindsey-graham-tariff-threats-1122468839.html
Hit Russia, Hurt Yourself - Economist Slams Lindsey Graham* Tariff Threats
Hit Russia, Hurt Yourself - Economist Slams Lindsey Graham* Tariff Threats
Sputnik International
Global South nations are more likely to distance themselves from the US than Russia after US Senator Lindsey Graham’s interview with Fox News on Sunday, Egyptian international economics expert Karim al-Umda tells Sputnik.
2025-07-21T17:19+0000
2025-07-21T17:19+0000
analysis
us
opinion
lindsey graham
donald trump
americans
russia
china
brazil
federal reserve
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103293/66/1032936628_0:261:4533:2811_1920x0_80_0_0_e65855963e87ed06bd823e8577654b69.jpg
"Let's assume the US truly plans to impose 100% tariffs on Russia’s trading partners — but who would suffer more?" al-Umda asks. "This would hurt the American economy, as countries like China and India export goods to the US that have no domestic equivalents and are in high demand among American consumers." What’s more: The question is whether Trump is ready to sacrifice the US economy to back up Graham's threats.But Graham is all bark and no bite. The senator told Fox News that Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on any countries purchasing Russian oil, including China, India and Brazil. Graham said those three countries account for about 80% of Russia’s oil exports. He added that the countries would ultimately have to choose between trade with the US or Russia. *designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/lindsey-graham-is-a-classic-colonial-imperialist-who-profits-from-us-war-machine-1122454747.html
russia
china
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103293/66/1032936628_219:0:4314:3071_1920x0_80_0_0_1d0d07381dd6604c68386ee665dde50c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lindsey graham, us tariffs, brics, russia, russian oil, us sanctions, china, india, brazil, 100% tariffs, us economy, us inflation, trump administration
lindsey graham, us tariffs, brics, russia, russian oil, us sanctions, china, india, brazil, 100% tariffs, us economy, us inflation, trump administration

Hit Russia, Hurt Yourself - Economist Slams Lindsey Graham* Tariff Threats

17:19 GMT 21.07.2025
© AP Photo / Mark J. TerrillUS Senator Lindsey Graham
US Senator Lindsey Graham - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2025
© AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Global South nations are more likely to distance themselves from the US than Russia after US Senator Lindsey Graham’s interview with Fox News on Sunday, Egyptian international economics expert Karim al-Umda tells Sputnik.
"Let's assume the US truly plans to impose 100% tariffs on Russia’s trading partners — but who would suffer more?" al-Umda asks. "This would hurt the American economy, as countries like China and India export goods to the US that have no domestic equivalents and are in high demand among American consumers."
What’s more:
the US is likely to face uncontrolled inflation—which would force the Federal Reserve to raise already-high interest rates
that would trigger a chain reaction of recession, economic slowdown and a decline in growth
US President Donald Trump would shoulder the blame
The question is whether Trump is ready to sacrifice the US economy to back up Graham's threats.
Al-Umda is skeptical: "For the current US administration, the well-being of Americans remains the top priority."
But Graham is all bark and no bite.
The senator told Fox News that Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on any countries purchasing Russian oil, including China, India and Brazil. Graham said those three countries account for about 80% of Russia’s oil exports.
He added that the countries would ultimately have to choose between trade with the US or Russia.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, departs following a classified briefing on President Donald Trump's directed strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Washington, Thursday, June 26, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2025
World
Lindsey Graham* is a 'Classic Colonial Imperialist' Who Profits From US War Machine
18 July, 09:13 GMT
*designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала