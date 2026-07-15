https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/trump-says-expects-ukrainian-conflict-to-end-before-end-of-his-presidential-term-1124450968.html
Trump Says Expects Ukrainian Conflict to End Before End of His Presidential Term
Trump Says Expects Ukrainian Conflict to End Before End of His Presidential Term
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he expects the Ukrainian conflict to end before the end of his presidential term.
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"I think so," Trump said, when asked about whether the conflict in Ukraine would end before the end of his presidential term — before January 20, 2029."I think he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is ready to make a deal soon," Trump told Fox News.The US administration previously said it was developing a plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict, noting that it would not discuss details while the work remains ongoing. ORussia has repeatedly expressed its readiness for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, going as far as discussing the US-proposed peace plan with US officials. Hopes of a resolution have been dampened by Kiev's unwillingness to talk to Moscow. The Kremlin has stated that the ball is in Kiev's court and that the Russian offensive aims to force it to the negotiating table.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russia-has-proposals-for-us-plan-on-ukraine-at-next-meeting-1124179302.html
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Trump Says Expects Ukrainian Conflict to End Before End of His Presidential Term
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he expects the Ukrainian conflict to end before the end of his presidential term.
"I think so," Trump said, when asked about whether the conflict in Ukraine would end before the end of his presidential term — before January 20, 2029.
"I think he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is ready to make a deal soon," Trump told Fox News.
The US administration previously said it was developing a plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict, noting that it would not discuss details while the work remains ongoing. O
Russia has repeatedly expressed its readiness for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, going as far as discussing the US-proposed peace plan with US officials. Hopes of a resolution have been dampened by Kiev's unwillingness to talk to Moscow. The Kremlin has stated that the ball is in Kiev's court and that the Russian offensive aims to force it to the negotiating table.