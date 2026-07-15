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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/trump-says-expects-ukrainian-conflict-to-end-before-end-of-his-presidential-term-1124450968.html
Trump Says Expects Ukrainian Conflict to End Before End of His Presidential Term
Trump Says Expects Ukrainian Conflict to End Before End of His Presidential Term
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he expects the Ukrainian conflict to end before the end of his presidential term.
2026-07-15T12:16+0000
2026-07-15T12:16+0000
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"I think so," Trump said, when asked about whether the conflict in Ukraine would end before the end of his presidential term — before January 20, 2029."I think he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is ready to make a deal soon," Trump told Fox News.The US administration previously said it was developing a plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict, noting that it would not discuss details while the work remains ongoing. ORussia has repeatedly expressed its readiness for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, going as far as discussing the US-proposed peace plan with US officials. Hopes of a resolution have been dampened by Kiev's unwillingness to talk to Moscow. The Kremlin has stated that the ball is in Kiev's court and that the Russian offensive aims to force it to the negotiating table.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russia-has-proposals-for-us-plan-on-ukraine-at-next-meeting-1124179302.html
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Trump Says Expects Ukrainian Conflict to End Before End of His Presidential Term

12:16 GMT 15.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks before posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks before posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he expects the Ukrainian conflict to end before the end of his presidential term.
"I think so," Trump said, when asked about whether the conflict in Ukraine would end before the end of his presidential term — before January 20, 2029.
"I think he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is ready to make a deal soon," Trump told Fox News.
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) and Russian deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (R) attend security talks on soaring tensions over Ukraine, at the US permanent Mission, in Geneva, on January 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
World
Russia Ready to Set Out Proposals for US Plan on Ukraine at Next Meeting
24 May, 06:13 GMT
The US administration previously said it was developing a plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict, noting that it would not discuss details while the work remains ongoing. O
Russia has repeatedly expressed its readiness for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, going as far as discussing the US-proposed peace plan with US officials. Hopes of a resolution have been dampened by Kiev's unwillingness to talk to Moscow. The Kremlin has stated that the ball is in Kiev's court and that the Russian offensive aims to force it to the negotiating table.
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