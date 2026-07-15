https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/trump-threatens-to-bomb-irans-power-plants-bridges-1124446951.html

Trump Threatens to Bomb Iran’s Power Plants, Bridges

Trump Threatens to Bomb Iran’s Power Plants, Bridges

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said American strikes on Iran will continue until he personally decides they should stop.

2026-07-15T04:36+0000

2026-07-15T04:36+0000

2026-07-15T04:36+0000

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“They’ll continue until I say it’s enough,” Trump said.He added that the US will keep hitting Iran “very hard” this week, while openly threatening to expand attacks to civilian infrastructure next week if Iran refuses to negotiate.The statement marks another direct escalation by the US, with the US openly using threats to bomb civilian infrastructure as leverage against Iran.In addition, Trump avoided giving a direct answer when asked whether he still intends to “take” Iran’s Kharg Island, but refused to rule it out.Asked about a possible ground campaign, Trump avoided a direct answer, saying the US may rely on “other people” to conduct it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/centcom-declares-fourth-day-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124446334.html

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