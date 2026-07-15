https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/trump-threatens-to-bomb-irans-power-plants-bridges-1124446951.html
Trump Threatens to Bomb Iran’s Power Plants, Bridges
Trump Threatens to Bomb Iran’s Power Plants, Bridges
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said American strikes on Iran will continue until he personally decides they should stop.
2026-07-15T04:36+0000
2026-07-15T04:36+0000
2026-07-15T04:36+0000
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“They’ll continue until I say it’s enough,” Trump said.He added that the US will keep hitting Iran “very hard” this week, while openly threatening to expand attacks to civilian infrastructure next week if Iran refuses to negotiate.The statement marks another direct escalation by the US, with the US openly using threats to bomb civilian infrastructure as leverage against Iran.In addition, Trump avoided giving a direct answer when asked whether he still intends to “take” Iran’s Kharg Island, but refused to rule it out.Asked about a possible ground campaign, Trump avoided a direct answer, saying the US may rely on “other people” to conduct it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/centcom-declares-fourth-day-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124446334.html
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us, donald trump, iran, war crimes, infrastructure, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, ground campaign, invasion, occupation
us, donald trump, iran, war crimes, infrastructure, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, ground campaign, invasion, occupation
Trump Threatens to Bomb Iran’s Power Plants, Bridges
US President Donald Trump said American strikes on Iran will continue until he personally decides they should stop.
“They’ll continue until I say it’s enough,” Trump said.
He added that the US will keep hitting Iran “very hard” this week, while openly threatening to expand attacks to civilian infrastructure next week if Iran refuses to negotiate.
“Next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges, unless they get to the table and negotiate,” Trump declared.
The statement marks another direct escalation by the US, with the US openly using threats to bomb civilian infrastructure as leverage against Iran.
In addition, Trump avoided giving a direct answer when asked whether he still intends to “take” Iran’s Kharg Island, but refused to rule it out.
“As far as taking it is concerned, if we degrade them far enough and deep enough back, I would do that,” US President Donald Trump declared.
Asked about a possible ground campaign, Trump avoided a direct answer, saying the US may rely on “other people” to conduct it.
“Sometimes you need a ground campaign, but we have other people that will do the ground campaign for us,” he said.