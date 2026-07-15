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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/trump-threatens-to-bomb-irans-power-plants-bridges-1124446951.html
Trump Threatens to Bomb Iran’s Power Plants, Bridges
Trump Threatens to Bomb Iran’s Power Plants, Bridges
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said American strikes on Iran will continue until he personally decides they should stop.
2026-07-15T04:36+0000
2026-07-15T04:36+0000
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“They’ll continue until I say it’s enough,” Trump said.He added that the US will keep hitting Iran “very hard” this week, while openly threatening to expand attacks to civilian infrastructure next week if Iran refuses to negotiate.The statement marks another direct escalation by the US, with the US openly using threats to bomb civilian infrastructure as leverage against Iran.In addition, Trump avoided giving a direct answer when asked whether he still intends to “take” Iran’s Kharg Island, but refused to rule it out.Asked about a possible ground campaign, Trump avoided a direct answer, saying the US may rely on “other people” to conduct it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/centcom-declares-fourth-day-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124446334.html
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Trump Threatens to Bomb Iran’s Power Plants, Bridges

04:36 GMT 15.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump smiles before addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan
In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump smiles before addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump said American strikes on Iran will continue until he personally decides they should stop.
“They’ll continue until I say it’s enough,” Trump said.
He added that the US will keep hitting Iran “very hard” this week, while openly threatening to expand attacks to civilian infrastructure next week if Iran refuses to negotiate.
“Next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges, unless they get to the table and negotiate,” Trump declared.
The statement marks another direct escalation by the US, with the US openly using threats to bomb civilian infrastructure as leverage against Iran.
In addition, Trump avoided giving a direct answer when asked whether he still intends to “take” Iran’s Kharg Island, but refused to rule it out.
“As far as taking it is concerned, if we degrade them far enough and deep enough back, I would do that,” US President Donald Trump declared.
Asked about a possible ground campaign, Trump avoided a direct answer, saying the US may rely on “other people” to conduct it.
“Sometimes you need a ground campaign, but we have other people that will do the ground campaign for us,” he said.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
CENTCOM Declares Fourth Day of Strikes on Iran Complete
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