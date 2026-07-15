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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/us-may-resume-ukraine-mediation-after-addressing-other-priorities--kremlin-1124450487.html
US May Resume Ukraine Mediation After Addressing Other Priorities — Kremlin
US May Resume Ukraine Mediation After Addressing Other Priorities — Kremlin
Sputnik International
The situation in the Persian Gulf zone has entered a phase of degradation, and the Americans are not up to the Ukrainian settlement right now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-07-15T12:07+0000
2026-07-15T12:07+0000
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"We see that Americans are busy with other things now. Unfortunately, the situation in the Persian Gulf region is far from stable and, on the contrary, has once again entered a phase of degradation, which cannot but cause such global concern. Therefore, of course, the Americans are not up to the Ukrainian settlement now," Peskov told reporters. At the same time, Russia receives signals from the US that it is ready to continue mediation efforts in Ukraine once it becomes free from its problems, the official added.Moscow is carefully listening, recording and analyzing statements from the United States on the topic of new sanctions against Russia, Peskov said.On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the US administration was looking at the bill on the sanctions against Russia spearheaded by late US Sen. Lindsey Graham (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), with a good chance of US Congress passing it. The updated version of the bill provides for a reduction in maximum duties for the five largest buyers of Russian oil and gas from 500% to 100%."As for the sanctions issue, we are carefully listening, recording and analyzing statements that are being made both at the working level and at the level of the US president regarding these sanctions. We will look at it depending on the development of events," Peskov told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/rubio-on-russia-day-says-us-remains-committed-to-ukraine-conflict-resolution-1124304419.html
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US May Resume Ukraine Mediation After Addressing Other Priorities — Kremlin

12:07 GMT 15.07.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaMoscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower
Moscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation in the Persian Gulf zone has entered a phase of degradation, and the Americans are not up to the Ukrainian settlement right now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We see that Americans are busy with other things now. Unfortunately, the situation in the Persian Gulf region is far from stable and, on the contrary, has once again entered a phase of degradation, which cannot but cause such global concern. Therefore, of course, the Americans are not up to the Ukrainian settlement now," Peskov told reporters.
At the same time, Russia receives signals from the US that it is ready to continue mediation efforts in Ukraine once it becomes free from its problems, the official added.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
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Moscow is carefully listening, recording and analyzing statements from the United States on the topic of new sanctions against Russia, Peskov said.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the US administration was looking at the bill on the sanctions against Russia spearheaded by late US Sen. Lindsey Graham (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), with a good chance of US Congress passing it. The updated version of the bill provides for a reduction in maximum duties for the five largest buyers of Russian oil and gas from 500% to 100%.
"As for the sanctions issue, we are carefully listening, recording and analyzing statements that are being made both at the working level and at the level of the US president regarding these sanctions. We will look at it depending on the development of events," Peskov told reporters.
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