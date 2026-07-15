https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-chief-engineer-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-strike--rosatom-1124452479.html

Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Chief Engineer Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack

Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Chief Engineer Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack

Sputnik International

Zaporozhye power plant chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev and his driver were killed when a Ukrainian drone hit their car in a terrorist attack, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

2026-07-15T17:42+0000

2026-07-15T17:42+0000

2026-07-15T18:36+0000

russia

alexander yakovlev

alexei likhachev

zaporozhye

ukraine

russia

rosatom

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Likhachev said Yakovlev devoted his life to nuclear energy and “died at his post.”Russia expects a prompt, concrete, and clear response from the International Atomic Energy Agency to the tragedy, Likhachev said, adding that Russia's political leadership was informed about the attack.Russia demands that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other international organizations clearly condemn the murder of the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/ukrainian-attacks-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-sharply-escalate---rosatom-1124431479.html

zaporozhye

ukraine

russia

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alexander yakovlev, alexei likhachev, zaporozhye, ukraine, russia, rosatom