International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-chief-engineer-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-strike--rosatom-1124452479.html
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Chief Engineer Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Chief Engineer Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack
Sputnik International
Zaporozhye power plant chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev and his driver were killed when a Ukrainian drone hit their car in a terrorist attack, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
2026-07-15T17:42+0000
2026-07-15T18:36+0000
russia
alexander yakovlev
alexei likhachev
zaporozhye
ukraine
russia
rosatom
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/06/1122741399_0:115:3231:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_4b8175d3ac42fa4940f3dd69cfc01b0d.jpg
Likhachev said Yakovlev devoted his life to nuclear energy and “died at his post.”Russia expects a prompt, concrete, and clear response from the International Atomic Energy Agency to the tragedy, Likhachev said, adding that Russia's political leadership was informed about the attack.Russia demands that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other international organizations clearly condemn the murder of the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/ukrainian-attacks-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-sharply-escalate---rosatom-1124431479.html
zaporozhye
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/06/1122741399_250:0:2979:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_380806fcd310a9fcab00848e8aba6fd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexander yakovlev, alexei likhachev, zaporozhye, ukraine, russia, rosatom
alexander yakovlev, alexei likhachev, zaporozhye, ukraine, russia, rosatom

Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Chief Engineer Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack

17:42 GMT 15.07.2026 (Updated: 18:36 GMT 15.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankView of the power units of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar
View of the power units of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Zaporozhye power plant chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev and his driver were killed when a Ukrainian drone hit their car in a terrorist attack, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
Likhachev said Yakovlev devoted his life to nuclear energy and “died at his post.”
Russia expects a prompt, concrete, and clear response from the International Atomic Energy Agency to the tragedy, Likhachev said, adding that Russia's political leadership was informed about the attack.
Stele of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2026
World
Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Sharply Escalate - Rosatom
10 July, 12:06 GMT
Russia demands that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other international organizations clearly condemn the murder of the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.
"[IAEA Director General Rafel] Grossi must finally notice this crime by the Kiev regime. We demand a clear and articulate statement from relevant international organizations, primarily the IAEA, condemning this murder," Zakharova said on Telegram.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала