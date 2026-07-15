https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-chief-engineer-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-strike--rosatom-1124452479.html
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Chief Engineer Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Chief Engineer Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack
Sputnik International
Zaporozhye power plant chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev and his driver were killed when a Ukrainian drone hit their car in a terrorist attack, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
2026-07-15T17:42+0000
2026-07-15T17:42+0000
2026-07-15T18:36+0000
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Likhachev said Yakovlev devoted his life to nuclear energy and “died at his post.”Russia expects a prompt, concrete, and clear response from the International Atomic Energy Agency to the tragedy, Likhachev said, adding that Russia's political leadership was informed about the attack.Russia demands that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other international organizations clearly condemn the murder of the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/ukrainian-attacks-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-sharply-escalate---rosatom-1124431479.html
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alexander yakovlev, alexei likhachev, zaporozhye, ukraine, russia, rosatom
alexander yakovlev, alexei likhachev, zaporozhye, ukraine, russia, rosatom
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Chief Engineer Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack
17:42 GMT 15.07.2026 (Updated: 18:36 GMT 15.07.2026)
Zaporozhye power plant chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev and his driver were killed when a Ukrainian drone hit their car in a terrorist attack, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
Likhachev said Yakovlev devoted his life to nuclear energy and “died at his post.”
Russia expects a prompt, concrete, and clear response from the International Atomic Energy Agency to the tragedy, Likhachev said, adding that Russia's political leadership was informed about the attack.
Russia demands that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other international organizations clearly condemn the murder of the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.
"[IAEA Director General Rafel] Grossi must finally notice this crime by the Kiev regime. We demand a clear and articulate statement from relevant international organizations, primarily the IAEA, condemning this murder," Zakharova said on Telegram.