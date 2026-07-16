211 Patients Evacuated Amid US Strikes Near Children’s Cancer Hospital in Ahvaz — Reports
04:54 GMT 16.07.2026 (Updated: 04:57 GMT 16.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Darin RussellIn this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon
© AP Photo / Darin Russell
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211 hospitalized patients were evacuated after a US attack on the area surrounding Shahid Baghaei Hospital in Ahvaz, a children’s cancer hospital, Press TV reported.
Fars News Agency said several projectiles struck near the hospital during the US attacks on Wednesday.
Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences said the hospital “has been temporarily taken out of service to ensure the safety of patients and staff.”
The US continues to target civilian infrastructure in Iran amid its ongoing aggression. On February 28, US-Israeli strikes killed at least 171 schoolgirls in the attack on the Minab school, according to Iran’s foreign minister.
Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences said the hospital “has been temporarily taken out of service to ensure the safety of patients and staff.”
The US continues to target civilian infrastructure in Iran amid its ongoing aggression. On February 28, US-Israeli strikes killed at least 171 schoolgirls in the attack on the Minab school, according to Iran’s foreign minister.