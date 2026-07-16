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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/211-patients-evacuated-amid-us-strikes-near-childrens-cancer-hospital-in-ahvaz--reports-1124452737.html
211 Patients Evacuated Amid US Strikes Near Children’s Cancer Hospital in Ahvaz — Reports
211 Patients Evacuated Amid US Strikes Near Children’s Cancer Hospital in Ahvaz — Reports
Sputnik International
211 hospitalized patients were evacuated after a US attack on the area surrounding Shahid Baghaei Hospital in Ahvaz, a children’s cancer hospital, Press TV reported.
2026-07-16T04:54+0000
2026-07-16T04:57+0000
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Fars News Agency said several projectiles struck near the hospital during the US attacks on Wednesday.Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences said the hospital “has been temporarily taken out of service to ensure the safety of patients and staff.”The US continues to target civilian infrastructure in Iran amid its ongoing aggression. On February 28, US-Israeli strikes killed at least 171 schoolgirls in the attack on the Minab school, according to Iran’s foreign minister.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/centcom-declares-fifth-night-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124452862.html
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211 Patients Evacuated Amid US Strikes Near Children’s Cancer Hospital in Ahvaz — Reports

04:54 GMT 16.07.2026 (Updated: 04:57 GMT 16.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Darin RussellIn this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon
In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2026
© AP Photo / Darin Russell
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211 hospitalized patients were evacuated after a US attack on the area surrounding Shahid Baghaei Hospital in Ahvaz, a children’s cancer hospital, Press TV reported.
Fars News Agency said several projectiles struck near the hospital during the US attacks on Wednesday.

Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences said the hospital “has been temporarily taken out of service to ensure the safety of patients and staff.”

The US continues to target civilian infrastructure in Iran amid its ongoing aggression. On February 28, US-Israeli strikes killed at least 171 schoolgirls in the attack on the Minab school, according to Iran’s foreign minister.
This image provided by the US Air Force, a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Jan 25, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
CENTCOM Declares Fifth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete
04:56 GMT
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