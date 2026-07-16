https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/211-patients-evacuated-amid-us-strikes-near-childrens-cancer-hospital-in-ahvaz--reports-1124452737.html

211 Patients Evacuated Amid US Strikes Near Children’s Cancer Hospital in Ahvaz — Reports

211 Patients Evacuated Amid US Strikes Near Children’s Cancer Hospital in Ahvaz — Reports

Sputnik International

211 hospitalized patients were evacuated after a US attack on the area surrounding Shahid Baghaei Hospital in Ahvaz, a children’s cancer hospital, Press TV reported.

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Fars News Agency said several projectiles struck near the hospital during the US attacks on Wednesday.Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences said the hospital “has been temporarily taken out of service to ensure the safety of patients and staff.”The US continues to target civilian infrastructure in Iran amid its ongoing aggression. On February 28, US-Israeli strikes killed at least 171 schoolgirls in the attack on the Minab school, according to Iran’s foreign minister.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/centcom-declares-fifth-night-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124452862.html

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ahvaz, us, war of aggression, civilian casualties, civilians, hospital, war crimes, donald trump, iran, us-iran relations, children, cancer treatment, cancer