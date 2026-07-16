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CENTCOM Declares Fifth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete
CENTCOM Declares Fifth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete
Sputnik International
US Central Command said it ended an evening wave of strikes against Iran at 9 p.m. ET on July 15, hitting multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas.
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2026-07-16T04:56+0000
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CENTCOM claimed US forces targeted Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities.The statement also said American forces earlier struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island.The attacks mark the fifth consecutive night of US strikes on Iran, as Washington continues to escalate its war of aggression.
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CENTCOM Declares Fifth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete

04:56 GMT 16.07.2026
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Heather LeyThis image provided by the US Air Force, a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Jan 25, 2024
This image provided by the US Air Force, a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Jan 25, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2026
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Heather Ley
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US Central Command said it ended an evening wave of strikes against Iran at 9 p.m. ET on July 15, hitting multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas.
CENTCOM claimed US forces targeted Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities.

The statement also said American forces earlier struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island.

The attacks mark the fifth consecutive night of US strikes on Iran, as Washington continues to escalate its war of aggression.
In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2026
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