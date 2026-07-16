https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/centcom-declares-fifth-night-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124452862.html
CENTCOM Declares Fifth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete
CENTCOM Declares Fifth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete
Sputnik International
US Central Command said it ended an evening wave of strikes against Iran at 9 p.m. ET on July 15, hitting multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas.
2026-07-16T04:56+0000
2026-07-16T04:56+0000
2026-07-16T04:56+0000
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CENTCOM claimed US forces targeted Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities.The statement also said American forces earlier struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island.The attacks mark the fifth consecutive night of US strikes on Iran, as Washington continues to escalate its war of aggression.
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us central command (centcom), us, iran, war of aggression, war crimes, us-iran relations, war, us hegemony
us central command (centcom), us, iran, war of aggression, war crimes, us-iran relations, war, us hegemony
CENTCOM Declares Fifth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete
US Central Command said it ended an evening wave of strikes against Iran at 9 p.m. ET on July 15, hitting multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas.
CENTCOM claimed US forces targeted Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities.
The statement also said American forces earlier struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island.
The attacks mark the fifth consecutive night of US strikes on Iran, as Washington continues to escalate its war of aggression.