International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/houthis-threaten-to-strike-saudi-oil-facilities-riyadh-airport-1124456651.html
Houthis Threaten to Strike Saudi Oil Facilities, Riyadh Airport
Houthis Threaten to Strike Saudi Oil Facilities, Riyadh Airport
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, threatened on Thursday to attack all Saudi Arabia's oil and other vital ​facilities in the event the country attacks the territory controlled by the Houthis, adding that Riyadh airport might also become a target in retaliation to the Sanaa airport strikes.
2026-07-16T17:56+0000
2026-07-16T17:56+0000
world
middle east
houthis
saudi arabia
sanaa
riyadh
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121683699_0:160:3071:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_943df0ac529ad76341724f89541fb09a.jpg
"All Saudi oil and other vital facilities will be targets for our missiles and drones, if it participates in an aggression against our country," Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said on Al Masirah TV channel. He said that Saudi Arabia must "show some self-respect and end the blockade, as well as its interference in all our affairs." On Monday, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa airport when a plane from Tehran with the Houthi leaders' delegation on board was landing. In retaliation they fired drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia's south. "The correct equation is Riyadh airport for Sanaa airport, airports for airports, ports for ports," al-Houthi commented on the attack on Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia. He also said it was a "modest" attack in comparison with air strikes on Sanaa airport.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/houthis-to-continue-strikes-until-israel-ceases-its-attacks-and-aggression--spokesman-1123913724.html
saudi arabia
sanaa
riyadh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121683699_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_426e80435e41afd64303302490f4f251.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, houthis, saudi arabia, sanaa, riyadh
middle east, houthis, saudi arabia, sanaa, riyadh

Houthis Threaten to Strike Saudi Oil Facilities, Riyadh Airport

17:56 GMT 16.07.2026
© AP Photo / Osamah AbdulrahmanA Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024
A Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2026
© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, threatened on Thursday to attack all Saudi Arabia's oil and other vital ​facilities in the event the country attacks the territory controlled by the Houthis, adding that Riyadh airport might also become a target in retaliation to the Sanaa airport strikes.
"All Saudi oil and other vital facilities will be targets for our missiles and drones, if it participates in an aggression against our country," Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said on Al Masirah TV channel.
He said that Saudi Arabia must "show some self-respect and end the blockade, as well as its interference in all our affairs."
Screengrab of Houthi video showing Palestine-2 missile on its launch stand. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Houthis to Continue Strikes Until Israel 'Ceases Its Attacks and Aggression' — Spokesman
29 March, 05:10 GMT
On Monday, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa airport when a plane from Tehran with the Houthi leaders' delegation on board was landing. In retaliation they fired drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia's south.
"The correct equation is Riyadh airport for Sanaa airport, airports for airports, ports for ports," al-Houthi commented on the attack on Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.
He also said it was a "modest" attack in comparison with air strikes on Sanaa airport.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала