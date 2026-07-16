https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/houthis-threaten-to-strike-saudi-oil-facilities-riyadh-airport-1124456651.html

Houthis Threaten to Strike Saudi Oil Facilities, Riyadh Airport

Houthis Threaten to Strike Saudi Oil Facilities, Riyadh Airport

Sputnik International

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, threatened on Thursday to attack all Saudi Arabia's oil and other vital ​facilities in the event the country attacks the territory controlled by the Houthis, adding that Riyadh airport might also become a target in retaliation to the Sanaa airport strikes.

2026-07-16T17:56+0000

2026-07-16T17:56+0000

2026-07-16T17:56+0000

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"All Saudi oil and other vital facilities will be targets for our missiles and drones, if it participates in an aggression against our country," Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said on Al Masirah TV channel. He said that Saudi Arabia must "show some self-respect and end the blockade, as well as its interference in all our affairs." On Monday, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa airport when a plane from Tehran with the Houthi leaders' delegation on board was landing. In retaliation they fired drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia's south. "The correct equation is Riyadh airport for Sanaa airport, airports for airports, ports for ports," al-Houthi commented on the attack on Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia. He also said it was a "modest" attack in comparison with air strikes on Sanaa airport.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/houthis-to-continue-strikes-until-israel-ceases-its-attacks-and-aggression--spokesman-1123913724.html

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middle east, houthis, saudi arabia, sanaa, riyadh