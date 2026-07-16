https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/iran-smashes-c-ram-radar-at-us-base-in-kuwait--irgc-1124452980.html

Iran Smashes C-RAM Radar at US Base in Kuwait — IRGC

Iran Smashes C-RAM Radar at US Base in Kuwait — IRGC

Sputnik International

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Navy and Aerospace Force carried out the eighth wave of Operation Nasr 2 in response to overnight attacks on Iran’s southern coast and cities, Tasnim reported.

2026-07-16T04:59+0000

2026-07-16T04:59+0000

2026-07-16T04:59+0000

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The IRGC said the combined missile and drone operation struck and destroyed the C-RAM early-warning radar system at Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait, and also hit a location where US troops were gathered.The statement also slammed the US for using Kuwaiti territory to carry out aggression against Iran, warning that American aggression launched from regional bases will continue to face retaliation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/centcom-declares-fifth-night-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124452862.html

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