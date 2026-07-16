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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/iran-smashes-c-ram-radar-at-us-base-in-kuwait--irgc-1124452980.html
Iran Smashes C-RAM Radar at US Base in Kuwait — IRGC
Iran Smashes C-RAM Radar at US Base in Kuwait — IRGC
Sputnik International
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Navy and Aerospace Force carried out the eighth wave of Operation Nasr 2 in response to overnight attacks on Iran’s southern coast and cities, Tasnim reported.
2026-07-16T04:59+0000
2026-07-16T04:59+0000
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The IRGC said the combined missile and drone operation struck and destroyed the C-RAM early-warning radar system at Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait, and also hit a location where US troops were gathered.The statement also slammed the US for using Kuwaiti territory to carry out aggression against Iran, warning that American aggression launched from regional bases will continue to face retaliation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/centcom-declares-fifth-night-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124452862.html
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Iran Smashes C-RAM Radar at US Base in Kuwait — IRGC

04:59 GMT 16.07.2026
© AP PhotoIn this image provided Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, by Sepahnews of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched as a part of the guard's drill from the coast of the Persian Gulf
In this image provided Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, by Sepahnews of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched as a part of the guard's drill from the coast of the Persian Gulf - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2026
© AP Photo
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Navy and Aerospace Force carried out the eighth wave of Operation Nasr 2 in response to overnight attacks on Iran’s southern coast and cities, Tasnim reported.
The IRGC said the combined missile and drone operation struck and destroyed the C-RAM early-warning radar system at Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait, and also hit a location where US troops were gathered.

The statement also slammed the US for using Kuwaiti territory to carry out aggression against Iran, warning that American aggression launched from regional bases will continue to face retaliation.
This image provided by the US Air Force, a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Jan 25, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
CENTCOM Declares Fifth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete
04:56 GMT
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