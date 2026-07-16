https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/iran-vows-crushing-strikes-on-regional-infrastructure-if-us-attacks-1124454363.html

Iran Vows Crushing Strikes on Regional Infrastructure if US Attacks

Iran Vows Crushing Strikes on Regional Infrastructure if US Attacks

Sputnik International

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian military will strike the remaining infrastructure in the Middle East should the United States attack Iranian facilities, Ebrahim... 16.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-16T09:08+0000

2026-07-16T09:08+0000

2026-07-16T09:08+0000

us-israel war on iran

middle east

donald trump

iran

strait of hormuz

us central command (centcom)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116260948_41:0:2880:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_0a2efe3deb6b7ad0e3cd9d933d947e66.jpg

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he would not like to set a deadline for Tehran to resume talks amid renewed strikes and threats to bomb bridges in Iran. Iran will not allow US to interfere in issues related to the Strait of Hormuz, it added. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several waves of strikes against Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/iran-smashes-c-ram-radar-at-us-base-in-kuwait--irgc-1124452980.html

iran

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, donald trump, iran, strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom)