https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/iran-vows-crushing-strikes-on-regional-infrastructure-if-us-attacks-1124454363.html
Iran Vows Crushing Strikes on Regional Infrastructure if US Attacks
Iran Vows Crushing Strikes on Regional Infrastructure if US Attacks
Sputnik International
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian military will strike the remaining infrastructure in the Middle East should the United States attack Iranian facilities, Ebrahim... 16.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-16T09:08+0000
2026-07-16T09:08+0000
2026-07-16T09:08+0000
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On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he would not like to set a deadline for Tehran to resume talks amid renewed strikes and threats to bomb bridges in Iran. Iran will not allow US to interfere in issues related to the Strait of Hormuz, it added. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several waves of strikes against Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.
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Iran Vows Crushing Strikes on Regional Infrastructure if US Attacks
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian military will strike the remaining infrastructure in the Middle East should the United States attack Iranian facilities, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he would not like to set a deadline for Tehran to resume talks amid renewed strikes and threats to bomb bridges in Iran.
"If the US implements its plans regarding strikes on the Iranian infrastructure, everything that remained intact … namely all infrastructure in the region, will be subjected to crushing strikes by the [Iranian] armed forces," the Iranian command said in a statement, as quoted by Iranian state television and radio company.
Iran will not allow US to interfere in issues related to the Strait of Hormuz, it added.
Since July 8, the US military has carried out several waves of strikes against Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.