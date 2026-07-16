International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/iran-vows-crushing-strikes-on-regional-infrastructure-if-us-attacks-1124454363.html
Iran Vows Crushing Strikes on Regional Infrastructure if US Attacks
Iran Vows Crushing Strikes on Regional Infrastructure if US Attacks
Sputnik International
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian military will strike the remaining infrastructure in the Middle East should the United States attack Iranian facilities, Ebrahim... 16.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-16T09:08+0000
2026-07-16T09:08+0000
us-israel war on iran
middle east
donald trump
iran
strait of hormuz
us central command (centcom)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116260948_41:0:2880:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_0a2efe3deb6b7ad0e3cd9d933d947e66.jpg
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he would not like to set a deadline for Tehran to resume talks amid renewed strikes and threats to bomb bridges in Iran. Iran will not allow US to interfere in issues related to the Strait of Hormuz, it added. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several waves of strikes against Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/iran-smashes-c-ram-radar-at-us-base-in-kuwait--irgc-1124452980.html
iran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116260948_700:0:2829:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_ada7befaeb9d456ef4dfa7e8b5af7b9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, donald trump, iran, strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom)
middle east, donald trump, iran, strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom)

Iran Vows Crushing Strikes on Regional Infrastructure if US Attacks

09:08 GMT 16.07.2026
© AP Photo / SepahnewsThis frame grab from video shows the launching of underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise, July 29, 2020. Iran's paramilitary guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday
This frame grab from video shows the launching of underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise, July 29, 2020. Iran's paramilitary guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2026
© AP Photo / Sepahnews
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian military will strike the remaining infrastructure in the Middle East should the United States attack Iranian facilities, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian military command, said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he would not like to set a deadline for Tehran to resume talks amid renewed strikes and threats to bomb bridges in Iran.
"If the US implements its plans regarding strikes on the Iranian infrastructure, everything that remained intact … namely all infrastructure in the region, will be subjected to crushing strikes by the [Iranian] armed forces," the Iranian command said in a statement, as quoted by Iranian state television and radio company.
In this image provided Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, by Sepahnews of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched as a part of the guard's drill from the coast of the Persian Gulf - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Smashes C-RAM Radar at US Base in Kuwait — IRGC
04:59 GMT
Iran will not allow US to interfere in issues related to the Strait of Hormuz, it added.
Since July 8, the US military has carried out several waves of strikes against Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала