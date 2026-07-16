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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/kremlin-says-ukraine-talks-unlikely-to-resume-soon-1124454679.html
Kremlin Says Ukraine Talks Unlikely to Resume Soon
Kremlin Says Ukraine Talks Unlikely to Resume Soon
Sputnik International
Moscow sees no immediate prospect of resuming Ukraine negotiations in Turkiye but remains open to that path, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-07-16T11:24+0000
2026-07-16T11:24+0000
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Journalists asked Peskov how the Kremlin assessed the possibility of renewing peace talks on Ukraine through Turkish mediation, which Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara was prepared to facilitate.Fidan previously said Turkiye continued to hope for a ceasefire in Ukraine despite the difficult situation and believed that prospects for resolving the conflict remained."We are well aware of the readiness of our Turkish friends to continue contributing to the peaceful settlement of the situation around Ukraine. We are grateful to the Turkish side for this," Peskov told reporters.Commenting on changes in the composition of the Ukrainian government, Peskov said that it is important for Russia to ensure its own interests.Earlier in the day, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the appointment of Ukrainian state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz head Serhiy Koretsky as a new prime minister of the country."All these changes do not have any fundamental significance for us. It is important for us to ensure our own interests in resolving the situation," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Kremlin is monitoring all news related to Kiev, especially in the context of the ongoing military operation.It is important for Russia that there be a person in Kiev who will make a responsible decision that will allow for reaching a peaceful settlement, the official said, adding that for Russia, it does not matter who the Ukrainian defnse minister is.Economic Situation in RussiaThe current economic situation in Russia is generally stable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."The current economic situation [in Russia] is generally stable, macroeconomic stability is fully ensured," Peskov told reporters.Difficulties in the Russian economy are not critical, the official said, adding that President Vladimir Putin regularly discusses the economic situation with the cabinet, and the ways to remedy situation are well known.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/trump-says-expects-ukrainian-conflict-to-end-before-end-of-his-presidential-term-1124450968.html
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Kremlin Says Ukraine Talks Unlikely to Resume Soon

11:24 GMT 16.07.2026
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Moscow sees no immediate prospect of resuming Ukraine negotiations in Turkiye but remains open to that path, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Journalists asked Peskov how the Kremlin assessed the possibility of renewing peace talks on Ukraine through Turkish mediation, which Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara was prepared to facilitate.
“At present, we see no immediate prospects for resuming the negotiating process. However, the Russian side undoubtedly remains open to this path,” Peskov told reporters.
Fidan previously said Turkiye continued to hope for a ceasefire in Ukraine despite the difficult situation and believed that prospects for resolving the conflict remained.
"We are well aware of the readiness of our Turkish friends to continue contributing to the peaceful settlement of the situation around Ukraine. We are grateful to the Turkish side for this," Peskov told reporters.
President Donald Trump speaks before posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
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Yesterday, 12:16 GMT
Commenting on changes in the composition of the Ukrainian government, Peskov said that it is important for Russia to ensure its own interests.
Earlier in the day, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the appointment of Ukrainian state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz head Serhiy Koretsky as a new prime minister of the country.
"All these changes do not have any fundamental significance for us. It is important for us to ensure our own interests in resolving the situation," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Kremlin is monitoring all news related to Kiev, especially in the context of the ongoing military operation.
It is important for Russia that there be a person in Kiev who will make a responsible decision that will allow for reaching a peaceful settlement, the official said, adding that for Russia, it does not matter who the Ukrainian defnse minister is.

Economic Situation in Russia

The current economic situation in Russia is generally stable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The current economic situation [in Russia] is generally stable, macroeconomic stability is fully ensured," Peskov told reporters.
Difficulties in the Russian economy are not critical, the official said, adding that President Vladimir Putin regularly discusses the economic situation with the cabinet, and the ways to remedy situation are well known.
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