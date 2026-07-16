https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/russia-and-china-move-to-shape-a-fairer-global-ai-order-1124456485.html

Russia and China Move to Shape a Fairer Global AI Order

Russia and China Move to Shape a Fairer Global AI Order

Sputnik International

Russia and China are promoting a global AI system built on equal access, technological sovereignty, transparent standards, and practical benefits for people—rather than control by a small group of Western governments and tech giants.

2026-07-16T16:57+0000

2026-07-16T16:57+0000

2026-07-16T16:57+0000

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That vision is taking center stage at the World AI Conference in Shanghai on July 17–20, where Xi Jinping is expected to deliver the keynote address. Russia is represented by a major delegation led by Deputy Presidential Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, while Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev signed the founding agreement for the new World AI Cooperation Organization, backed by more than 25 countries.Its priorities include:China brings its rapidly expanding AI models and industrial ecosystem, while Russia is promoting practical applications in finance, healthcare, education, and urban services such as GigaChat, Kandinsky 3D, MAESTRO, robotics, and smart devices to Shanghai.Russia, like China, also wants to become a major meeting point for the global AI community. Moscow is preparing to host AI Journey in November 2026, the Future Technologies Forum, and a high-level AI meeting in 2027, with China and other countries set to take an active part.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/russia-china-25-more-states-sign-agreement-to-create-world-ai-cooperation-organization-1124455421.html

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