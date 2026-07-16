https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/russia-and-china-move-to-shape-a-fairer-global-ai-order-1124456485.html
Russia and China Move to Shape a Fairer Global AI Order
Russia and China Move to Shape a Fairer Global AI Order
Sputnik International
Russia and China are promoting a global AI system built on equal access, technological sovereignty, transparent standards, and practical benefits for people—rather than control by a small group of Western governments and tech giants.
2026-07-16T16:57+0000
2026-07-16T16:57+0000
2026-07-16T16:57+0000
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That vision is taking center stage at the World AI Conference in Shanghai on July 17–20, where Xi Jinping is expected to deliver the keynote address. Russia is represented by a major delegation led by Deputy Presidential Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, while Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev signed the founding agreement for the new World AI Cooperation Organization, backed by more than 25 countries.Its priorities include:China brings its rapidly expanding AI models and industrial ecosystem, while Russia is promoting practical applications in finance, healthcare, education, and urban services such as GigaChat, Kandinsky 3D, MAESTRO, robotics, and smart devices to Shanghai.Russia, like China, also wants to become a major meeting point for the global AI community. Moscow is preparing to host AI Journey in November 2026, the Future Technologies Forum, and a high-level AI meeting in 2027, with China and other countries set to take an active part.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/russia-china-25-more-states-sign-agreement-to-create-world-ai-cooperation-organization-1124455421.html
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Russia and China Move to Shape a Fairer Global AI Order
Sputnik International
Russia and China Move to Shape a Fairer Global AI Order
2026-07-16T16:57+0000
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Russia and China Move to Shape a Fairer Global AI Order
Russia and China are promoting a global AI system built on equal access, technological sovereignty, transparent standards, and practical benefits for people—rather than control by a small group of Western governments and tech giants.
That vision is taking center stage at the World AI Conference in Shanghai on July 17–20, where Xi Jinping is expected to deliver the keynote address. Russia is represented by a major delegation led by Deputy Presidential Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, while Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev signed the founding agreement for the new World AI Cooperation Organization, backed by more than 25 countries.
Human-centered and responsible AI development
Equal access to information and advanced technologies
Scientific exchange and efforts to close the global digital divide
Clear ethical standards and respect for national sovereignty
Technologies adapted to each partner’s needs without demands for exclusive control
China brings its rapidly expanding AI models and industrial ecosystem, while Russia is promoting practical applications in finance, healthcare, education, and urban services such as GigaChat, Kandinsky 3D, MAESTRO, robotics, and smart devices to Shanghai.
Russia, like China, also wants to become a major meeting point for the global AI community. Moscow is preparing to host AI Journey in November 2026, the Future Technologies Forum, and a high-level AI meeting in 2027, with China and other countries set to take an active part.