https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/russian-strikes-on-agroexport-infrastructure-will-send-ukraines-export-earnings-plummeting-1124455551.html

Russian Strikes on Agroexport Infrastructure Will Send Ukraine’s Export Earnings Plummeting

Russian Strikes on Agroexport Infrastructure Will Send Ukraine’s Export Earnings Plummeting

Sputnik International

“Agricultural exports generate significant profits for the Kiev regime,” and the loss of an industry providing the bulk of the country’s foreign currency income is “a serious blow,” Institute of CIS Countries leading researcher Alexander Dudchak told Sputnik.

2026-07-16T14:02+0000

2026-07-16T14:02+0000

2026-07-16T14:02+0000

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Russian strikes on port facilities in the Black Sea and along the Danube, including infrastructure belonging to Ukrainian agro giant Kernel, have blocked 45k tons of grain and 9k tons of sunflower oil, with Ukraine losing up to 1/3 of its grain export capacity. That means less money and fewer resources for Ukraine's military.Besides food exports, the main flow of military cargo also comes through these ports, Dudchak says. Therefore, all vessels traveling toward Ukrainian ports should understand the risks involved.Dudchak expects Ukraine to reorient its ship-based grain exports to road and rail deliveries into the EU, but warns that bordering countries like Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania should brace for a new wave of dumping, and “serious harm” to local farmers.The analyst doesn’t believe the reduction in Ukraine’s maritime grain exports will impact global food security. “Russia can supply countries…although our exports are also restricted due to attacks on our vessels in the Azov and Black Seas. If that’s the case, prices will rise,” but Russia’s food security won’t be impacted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russian-forces-begin-isolating-ukrainian-maritime-logistics-and-southern-supply-routes---expert-1124443944.html

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