https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/white-house-claims-iran-continues-to-talk-to-us-wants-to-reach-deal-1124456778.html
White House Claims Iran Continues to Talk to US, Wants to Reach Deal
White House Claims Iran Continues to Talk to US, Wants to Reach Deal
Sputnik International
Iranian negotiators continue to engage in talks with the United States, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Thursday, adding that Tehran wants to reach an agreement.
2026-07-16T17:58+0000
2026-07-16T17:58+0000
2026-07-16T17:58+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
karoline leavitt
donald trump
strait of hormuz
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113830092_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a3bf3cfed4120119970f71ced7940032.jpg
"I've spoken with the [US] president [Donald Trump] about this as recently as an hour ago. Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows," Leavitt said during a press briefing. Despite remaining open to diplomacy, the president does not intend to leave Iran's alleged violations of the memorandum of understanding with regards to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, unanswered, she added. "President Trump is not going to sit by and allow these active acts of terrorism to take place in the Strait without ensuring Iran pays consequences for that, and that's what we are witnessing right now," Leavitt said.The United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran since since July 8. The US Central Command claimed the attacks were a response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/us-maximum-pressure-on-iran-policy-no-longer-working--iranian-diplomat-1124454857.html
strait of hormuz
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113830092_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6c41dc9c14be097afd899eb97a877d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, karoline leavitt, donald trump, strait of hormuz, iran
us, karoline leavitt, donald trump, strait of hormuz, iran
White House Claims Iran Continues to Talk to US, Wants to Reach Deal
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iranian negotiators continue to engage in talks with the United States, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Thursday, adding that Tehran wants to reach an agreement.
"I've spoken with the [US] president [Donald Trump] about this as recently as an hour ago. Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows," Leavitt said during a press briefing.
Despite remaining open to diplomacy, the president does not intend to leave Iran's alleged violations of the memorandum of understanding with regards to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, unanswered, she added.
"President Trump is not going to sit by and allow these active acts of terrorism to take place in the Strait without ensuring Iran pays consequences for that, and that's what we are witnessing right now," Leavitt said.
The United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran since since July 8. The US Central Command claimed the attacks were a response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.