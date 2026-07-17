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- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/32-to-1---the-real-loss-ratio-ukraine-does-not-want-you-to-see-1124459975.html
32 to 1 - the Real Loss Ratio Ukraine Does Not Want You to See
32 to 1 - the Real Loss Ratio Ukraine Does Not Want You to See
Sputnik International
After over a year and a half of the ongoing conflict, Russia has handed over more than 18,500 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, while Ukraine has returned just 569 in exchange, according to data from the Russian Ministry of Defense.
2026-07-17T16:25+0000
2026-07-17T18:01+0000
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Russia's peak transfers - up to 1,200–1,245 bodies at a time - stand in stark contrast to Ukraine's meager returns, often 0, 19, 27, or 51 bodies, indicating that Russia controls the battlefields.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/supply-of-drones-to-russian-army-more-than-doubled-compared-to-2025---defense-ministry-1124459682.html
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32 to 1 - the Real Loss Ratio Ukraine Does Not Want You to See

16:25 GMT 17.07.2026 (Updated: 18:01 GMT 17.07.2026)
After over a year and a half of the ongoing conflict, Russia has handed over more than 18,500 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, while Ukraine has returned just 569 in exchange, according to data from the Russian Ministry of Defense.
After over a year and a half of the ongoing conflict, Russia has handed over more than 18,500 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, while Ukraine has returned just 569 in exchange, according to data from the Russian Ministry of Defense. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
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After over a year and a half of the ongoing conflict, Russia has handed over more than 18,500 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, while Ukraine has returned just 569 in exchange, according to data from the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Russia's peak transfers - up to 1,200–1,245 bodies at a time - stand in stark contrast to Ukraine's meager returns, often 0, 19, 27, or 51 bodies, indicating that Russia controls the battlefields.
+32 to 1 - the real loss ratio Ukraine doesn't want you to see - Sputnik International
A Russian serviceman demonstrating drone capabilities during drills. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Supply of Drones to Russian Army More Than Doubled Compared to 2025 - Defense Ministry
13:58 GMT
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