https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/32-to-1---the-real-loss-ratio-ukraine-does-not-want-you-to-see-1124459975.html
32 to 1 - the Real Loss Ratio Ukraine Does Not Want You to See
32 to 1 - the Real Loss Ratio Ukraine Does Not Want You to See
Sputnik International
After over a year and a half of the ongoing conflict, Russia has handed over more than 18,500 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, while Ukraine has returned just 569 in exchange, according to data from the Russian Ministry of Defense.
2026-07-17T16:25+0000
2026-07-17T16:25+0000
2026-07-17T18:01+0000
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Russia's peak transfers - up to 1,200–1,245 bodies at a time - stand in stark contrast to Ukraine's meager returns, often 0, 19, 27, or 51 bodies, indicating that Russia controls the battlefields.
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32 to 1 - the Real Loss Ratio Ukraine Does Not Want You to See
16:25 GMT 17.07.2026 (Updated: 18:01 GMT 17.07.2026)
After over a year and a half of the ongoing conflict, Russia has handed over more than 18,500 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, while Ukraine has returned just 569 in exchange, according to data from the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Russia's peak transfers - up to 1,200–1,245 bodies at a time - stand in stark contrast to Ukraine's meager returns, often 0, 19, 27, or 51 bodies, indicating that Russia controls the battlefields.