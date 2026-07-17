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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/supply-of-drones-to-russian-army-more-than-doubled-compared-to-2025---defense-ministry-1124459682.html
Supply of Drones to Russian Army More Than Doubled Compared to 2025 - Defense Ministry
Supply of Drones to Russian Army More Than Doubled Compared to 2025 - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The number of drones delivered to the Russian army has more than doubled compared to 2025, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on Friday.
2026-07-17T13:58+0000
2026-07-17T13:58+0000
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"To ensure superiority over the enemy, the number of drones delivered to the troops has more than doubled compared to 2025," Krivoruchko stressed. Work continues to equip the newly formed unmanned systems units with all the necessary resources to carry out tasks related to the special military operation, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-hammers-ukrainian-forces-across-the-entire-front-1124458095.html
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Supply of Drones to Russian Army More Than Doubled Compared to 2025 - Defense Ministry

13:58 GMT 17.07.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank A Russian serviceman demonstrating drone capabilities during drills. File photo
 A Russian serviceman demonstrating drone capabilities during drills. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
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The number of drones delivered to the Russian army has more than doubled compared to 2025, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on Friday.
"To ensure superiority over the enemy, the number of drones delivered to the troops has more than doubled compared to 2025," Krivoruchko stressed.
Work continues to equip the newly formed unmanned systems units with all the necessary resources to carry out tasks related to the special military operation, he added.
Russian artillery in action - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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10:42 GMT
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