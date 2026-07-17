https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/ai-development-must-not-harm-diversity-of-civilizations---xi-jinping-1124457709.html

AI Development Must Not Harm Diversity of Civilizations - Xi Jinping

AI Development Must Not Harm Diversity of Civilizations - Xi Jinping

Sputnik International

The development and application of artificial intelligence must not undermine the diversity of world civilizations or the uniqueness of national cultures, so that AI remains under human control, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

2026-07-17T08:02+0000

2026-07-17T08:02+0000

2026-07-17T08:02+0000

world

china

xi jinping

artificial intelligence (ai)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0c/1122945551_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_f485f4a38497d57dff1cd32f621fccf0.jpg

The Chinese leader stressed the need to shape AI values in line with the common values of humanity, effectively use AI technologies, strengthen mutual understanding and tolerance among different civilizations, and promote exchanges and mutual learning between them. All countries should adhere to a people-centered approach to AI development, making the technology a key driver of shared prosperity and common security, he added. Countries should strengthen awareness of AI-related risks and ensure the safety and controllability of artificial intelligence, paying close attention to both inherent and emerging risks associated with its development, Xi noted. The World Artificial Intelligence Conference, themed "Global Solidarity in the AI Era," is being held in Shanghai from July 17 to 20.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/china-opposes-technical-blockade-in-ai---foreign-ministry-1124455118.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, xi jinping, artificial intelligence (ai)