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AI Development Must Not Harm Diversity of Civilizations - Xi Jinping
AI Development Must Not Harm Diversity of Civilizations - Xi Jinping
Sputnik International
The development and application of artificial intelligence must not undermine the diversity of world civilizations or the uniqueness of national cultures, so that AI remains under human control, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.
2026-07-17T08:02+0000
2026-07-17T08:02+0000
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The Chinese leader stressed the need to shape AI values in line with the common values of humanity, effectively use AI technologies, strengthen mutual understanding and tolerance among different civilizations, and promote exchanges and mutual learning between them. All countries should adhere to a people-centered approach to AI development, making the technology a key driver of shared prosperity and common security, he added. Countries should strengthen awareness of AI-related risks and ensure the safety and controllability of artificial intelligence, paying close attention to both inherent and emerging risks associated with its development, Xi noted. The World Artificial Intelligence Conference, themed "Global Solidarity in the AI Era," is being held in Shanghai from July 17 to 20.
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AI Development Must Not Harm Diversity of Civilizations - Xi Jinping

08:02 GMT 17.07.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankSeptember 1, 2025 – Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin.
September 1, 2025 – Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
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SHANGHAI (Sputnik) - The development and application of artificial intelligence must not undermine the diversity of world civilizations or the uniqueness of national cultures, so that AI remains under human control, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.
The Chinese leader stressed the need to shape AI values in line with the common values of humanity, effectively use AI technologies, strengthen mutual understanding and tolerance among different civilizations, and promote exchanges and mutual learning between them.
"To ensure that artificial intelligence remains under human control, we must jointly oppose the generalization of concepts of international and national security in the field of AI and the practice of placing the security of one country above the security of others," Xi said.
All countries should adhere to a people-centered approach to AI development, making the technology a key driver of shared prosperity and common security, he added.
Countries should strengthen awareness of AI-related risks and ensure the safety and controllability of artificial intelligence, paying close attention to both inherent and emerging risks associated with its development, Xi noted.
"It is necessary to promote the establishment of a legal and regulatory framework, a technology monitoring system, a risk warning system and an emergency response system, strengthen the foundation of security, and prevent the abuse and misuse of artificial intelligence," the Chinese leader said.
The World Artificial Intelligence Conference, themed "Global Solidarity in the AI Era," is being held in Shanghai from July 17 to 20.
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