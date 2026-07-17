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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/iranian-army-strikes-us-facilities-in-bahrain-with-drones-1124457180.html
Iranian Army Strikes US Facilities in Bahrain With Drones
Iranian Army Strikes US Facilities in Bahrain With Drones
Sputnik International
The Iranian Army said it targeted US military facilities at Al-Sakhir base in Bahrain during the 11th phase of Operation Saeqeh (Lightning), Tasnim reported.
2026-07-17T04:14+0000
2026-07-17T04:14+0000
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Arash attack drones struck the area where US helicopters and P-8 reconnaissance aircraft were stationed, according to the statement.The Army said the operation came in response to hostile actions targeting Iran’s urban infrastructure and innocent civilians.The Army warned that Iran’s security and independence are a red line, adding that any miscalculation about Iran’s resolve and military capability would carry a heavy cost for the enemy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/us-strikes-hit-two-bridges-in-bandar-khamir-killing-seven-civilians--reports-1124457068.html
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Iranian Army Strikes US Facilities in Bahrain With Drones

04:14 GMT 17.07.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
© AP Photo
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The Iranian Army said it targeted US military facilities at Al-Sakhir base in Bahrain during the 11th phase of Operation Saeqeh (Lightning), Tasnim reported.
Arash attack drones struck the area where US helicopters and P-8 reconnaissance aircraft were stationed, according to the statement.

The Army said the operation came in response to hostile actions targeting Iran’s urban infrastructure and innocent civilians.

The Army warned that Iran’s security and independence are a red line, adding that any miscalculation about Iran’s resolve and military capability would carry a heavy cost for the enemy.
A US F-16 flies over partly snow-covered mountains near the Turkiye-Iraq border during a mission to patrol the no-fly zone in Iraq in this June 19, 2001 photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Strikes Hit Two Bridges in Bandar Khamir, Killing Seven Civilians — Reports
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