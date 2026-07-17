https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/iranian-army-strikes-us-facilities-in-bahrain-with-drones-1124457180.html
Iranian Army Strikes US Facilities in Bahrain With Drones
Iranian Army Strikes US Facilities in Bahrain With Drones
Sputnik International
The Iranian Army said it targeted US military facilities at Al-Sakhir base in Bahrain during the 11th phase of Operation Saeqeh (Lightning), Tasnim reported.
2026-07-17T04:14+0000
2026-07-17T04:14+0000
2026-07-17T04:14+0000
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Arash attack drones struck the area where US helicopters and P-8 reconnaissance aircraft were stationed, according to the statement.The Army said the operation came in response to hostile actions targeting Iran’s urban infrastructure and innocent civilians.The Army warned that Iran’s security and independence are a red line, adding that any miscalculation about Iran’s resolve and military capability would carry a heavy cost for the enemy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/us-strikes-hit-two-bridges-in-bandar-khamir-killing-seven-civilians--reports-1124457068.html
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Iranian Army Strikes US Facilities in Bahrain With Drones
The Iranian Army said it targeted US military facilities at Al-Sakhir base in Bahrain during the 11th phase of Operation Saeqeh (Lightning), Tasnim reported.
Arash attack drones struck the area where US helicopters and P-8 reconnaissance aircraft were stationed, according to the statement.
The Army said the operation came in response to hostile actions targeting Iran’s urban infrastructure and innocent civilians.
The Army warned that Iran’s security and independence are a red line, adding that any miscalculation about Iran’s resolve and military capability would carry a heavy cost for the enemy.