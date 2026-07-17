https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/iranian-army-strikes-us-facilities-in-bahrain-with-drones-1124457180.html

Iranian Army Strikes US Facilities in Bahrain With Drones

Iranian Army Strikes US Facilities in Bahrain With Drones

Sputnik International

The Iranian Army said it targeted US military facilities at Al-Sakhir base in Bahrain during the 11th phase of Operation Saeqeh (Lightning), Tasnim reported.

2026-07-17T04:14+0000

2026-07-17T04:14+0000

2026-07-17T04:14+0000

us-israel war on iran

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Arash attack drones struck the area where US helicopters and P-8 reconnaissance aircraft were stationed, according to the statement.The Army said the operation came in response to hostile actions targeting Iran’s urban infrastructure and innocent civilians.The Army warned that Iran’s security and independence are a red line, adding that any miscalculation about Iran’s resolve and military capability would carry a heavy cost for the enemy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/us-strikes-hit-two-bridges-in-bandar-khamir-killing-seven-civilians--reports-1124457068.html

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