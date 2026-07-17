https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/us-strikes-hit-two-bridges-in-bandar-khamir-killing-seven-civilians--reports-1124457068.html

US Strikes Hit Two Bridges in Bandar Khamir, Killing Seven Civilians — Reports

US Strikes Hit Two Bridges in Bandar Khamir, Killing Seven Civilians — Reports

Sputnik International

Two bridges near Kahourstan village and the Shur River in Bandar Khamir, Hormozgan Province, were hit in US airstrikes, IRIB reported.

2026-07-17T04:10+0000

2026-07-17T04:10+0000

2026-07-17T04:10+0000

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The US attack on the bridges in Bandar Khamir resulted in 7 killed and 9 injured, Tasnim reported.Earlier, Fars reported that the Kahourstan bridge, a key route connecting Bandar Abbas with Lar, was damaged in a US attack, with road crews working to create an alternative route and restore traffic.The strike marks another expansion of US attacks beyond military targets, hitting civilian transport infrastructure as the US continues its war of aggression against Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/us-military-declares-sixth-night-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124456968.html

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