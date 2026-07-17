US Strikes Hit Two Bridges in Bandar Khamir, Killing Seven Civilians — Reports
© AP Photo / BURHAN OZBILICIA US F-16 flies over partly snow-covered mountains near the Turkiye-Iraq border during a mission to patrol the no-fly zone in Iraq in this June 19, 2001 photo
© AP Photo / BURHAN OZBILICI
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Two bridges near Kahourstan village and the Shur River in Bandar Khamir, Hormozgan Province, were hit in US airstrikes, IRIB reported.
The US attack on the bridges in Bandar Khamir resulted in 7 killed and 9 injured, Tasnim reported.
Earlier, Fars reported that the Kahourstan bridge, a key route connecting Bandar Abbas with Lar, was damaged in a US attack, with road crews working to create an alternative route and restore traffic.
The strike marks another expansion of US attacks beyond military targets, hitting civilian transport infrastructure as the US continues its war of aggression against Iran.
Earlier, Fars reported that the Kahourstan bridge, a key route connecting Bandar Abbas with Lar, was damaged in a US attack, with road crews working to create an alternative route and restore traffic.
The strike marks another expansion of US attacks beyond military targets, hitting civilian transport infrastructure as the US continues its war of aggression against Iran.