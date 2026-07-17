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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/us-strikes-hit-two-bridges-in-bandar-khamir-killing-seven-civilians--reports-1124457068.html
US Strikes Hit Two Bridges in Bandar Khamir, Killing Seven Civilians — Reports
US Strikes Hit Two Bridges in Bandar Khamir, Killing Seven Civilians — Reports
Sputnik International
Two bridges near Kahourstan village and the Shur River in Bandar Khamir, Hormozgan Province, were hit in US airstrikes, IRIB reported.
2026-07-17T04:10+0000
2026-07-17T04:10+0000
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The US attack on the bridges in Bandar Khamir resulted in 7 killed and 9 injured, Tasnim reported.Earlier, Fars reported that the Kahourstan bridge, a key route connecting Bandar Abbas with Lar, was damaged in a US attack, with road crews working to create an alternative route and restore traffic.The strike marks another expansion of US attacks beyond military targets, hitting civilian transport infrastructure as the US continues its war of aggression against Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/us-military-declares-sixth-night-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124456968.html
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US Strikes Hit Two Bridges in Bandar Khamir, Killing Seven Civilians — Reports

04:10 GMT 17.07.2026
© AP Photo / BURHAN OZBILICIA US F-16 flies over partly snow-covered mountains near the Turkiye-Iraq border during a mission to patrol the no-fly zone in Iraq in this June 19, 2001 photo
A US F-16 flies over partly snow-covered mountains near the Turkiye-Iraq border during a mission to patrol the no-fly zone in Iraq in this June 19, 2001 photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
© AP Photo / BURHAN OZBILICI
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Two bridges near Kahourstan village and the Shur River in Bandar Khamir, Hormozgan Province, were hit in US airstrikes, IRIB reported.
The US attack on the bridges in Bandar Khamir resulted in 7 killed and 9 injured, Tasnim reported.

Earlier, Fars reported that the Kahourstan bridge, a key route connecting Bandar Abbas with Lar, was damaged in a US attack, with road crews working to create an alternative route and restore traffic.

The strike marks another expansion of US attacks beyond military targets, hitting civilian transport infrastructure as the US continues its war of aggression against Iran.
An F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet flies over the deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington during joint exercises, off the coast of Argentina, Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Military Declares Sixth Night of Strikes on Iran Complete
04:06 GMT
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