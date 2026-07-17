https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/irans-irgc-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-us-command-center-in-syria--report-1124457413.html

Iran's IRGC Launches Retaliatory Strike on US Command Center in Syria – Report

Iran's IRGC Launches Retaliatory Strike on US Command Center in Syria – Report

Sputnik International

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has carried out a strike on a US special operations command center stationed in the At Tanf area in southwestern Syria in retaliation for US attacks, the Press TV broadcaster said.

2026-07-17T05:49+0000

2026-07-17T05:49+0000

2026-07-17T05:49+0000

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The surprise strike destroyed radar systems, several special operations helicopters, and a large number of military personnel, the report said. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/iran-vows-crushing-strikes-on-regional-infrastructure-if-us-attacks-1124454363.html

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