International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/irans-irgc-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-us-command-center-in-syria--report-1124457413.html
Iran's IRGC Launches Retaliatory Strike on US Command Center in Syria – Report
Iran's IRGC Launches Retaliatory Strike on US Command Center in Syria – Report
Sputnik International
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has carried out a strike on a US special operations command center stationed in the At Tanf area in southwestern Syria in retaliation for US attacks, the Press TV broadcaster said.
2026-07-17T05:49+0000
2026-07-17T05:49+0000
world
iran
syria
middle east
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091319689_0:100:3072:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_8a05b7598035b550861c63d080ffc380.jpg
The surprise strike destroyed radar systems, several special operations helicopters, and a large number of military personnel, the report said. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/iran-vows-crushing-strikes-on-regional-infrastructure-if-us-attacks-1124454363.html
iran
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091319689_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bdb5336b61b7e07b7a7d64426d5666a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, syria, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
iran, syria, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

Iran's IRGC Launches Retaliatory Strike on US Command Center in Syria – Report

05:49 GMT 17.07.2026
© AP Photo / Baderkhan AhmadU.S. military convoy drives near the town of Qamishli, north Syria, Saturday, Oct. 26. 2019
U.S. military convoy drives near the town of Qamishli, north Syria, Saturday, Oct. 26. 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
© AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has carried out a strike on a US special operations command center stationed in the At Tanf area in southwestern Syria in retaliation for US attacks, the Press TV broadcaster reported on Friday.
The surprise strike destroyed radar systems, several special operations helicopters, and a large number of military personnel, the report said.
Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict.
This frame grab from video shows the launching of underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise, July 29, 2020. Iran's paramilitary guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Vows Crushing Strikes on Regional Infrastructure if US Attacks
Yesterday, 09:08 GMT
However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала