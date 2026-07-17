https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/irans-new-onslaught-on-us-gulf-bases-exposes-devastating-success-of-spring-counterstrikes-1124458549.html
Iran’s New Onslaught on US Gulf Bases Exposes Devastating Success of Spring Counterstrikes
Iran’s New Onslaught on US Gulf Bases Exposes Devastating Success of Spring Counterstrikes
Sputnik International
Iran’s March drone and missile attacks disabled numerous critical US radars and forced it to “expend a significant portion of their air and missile defense stockpiles,” military expert and CAST security think tank senior research fellow Yuri Lyamin told Sputnik.
2026-07-17T13:59+0000
2026-07-17T13:59+0000
2026-07-17T13:59+0000
analysis
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Fast forward the present, and Iran is freely targeting US barracks, logistics bases and Air Force facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain using Arash heavy drones.Lack of effective resistance on the US’ part signals that whatever efforts the Pentagon took to restore regional capabilities (like transferring THAAD from South Korea) proved insufficient, Lyamin says."Iran is currently primarily targeting various US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan. The combination varies daily, as the US operates multiple bases [in these countries]. The selection of specific targets depends both on the pre-defined target list at these bases, and on operational intelligence," Lyamin says.Arash drones have a range up to 2k km, variable warhead weight (up to 260 kg), and versions with advanced optoelectrical and other homing heads "for high-precision target engagement." They are the Iranian Army's long-range strike tool - distinct from the IRGC's Shahed series of UAVs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/irans-irgc-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-us-command-center-in-syria--report-1124457413.html
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Iran’s New Onslaught on US Gulf Bases Exposes Devastating Success of Spring Counterstrikes
Iran’s March drone and missile attacks disabled numerous critical US radars and forced it to “expend a significant portion of their air and missile defense stockpiles,” military expert and CAST security think tank senior research fellow Yuri Lyamin told Sputnik.
Lyamin pointed out, for example, that "the AN/TPY-2 radar in Jordan destroyed by Iranian strikes in March, was part of the American THAAD missile defense system battery providing cover for American bases in Jordan against medium-range ballistic missiles. The destruction of the radar effectively rendered the THAAD battery inoperable, as it's used to detect and track targets and guides interceptor missiles to them."
Fast forward the present, and Iran is freely targeting US barracks, logistics bases and Air Force facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain using Arash heavy drones.
Lack of effective resistance on the US’ part signals that whatever efforts the Pentagon took to restore regional capabilities (like transferring THAAD from South Korea) proved insufficient, Lyamin says.
"Iran is currently primarily targeting various US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan. The combination varies daily, as the US operates multiple bases [in these countries]. The selection of specific targets depends both on the pre-defined target list at these bases, and on operational intelligence," Lyamin says.
"Relentless Iranian attacks on US-operated bases in the region generally complicate US operations against Iran that rely on them, and force the US to expend significant forces and resources to protect them. I'd even say that some of the bases nearest to Iran are now causing more problems for the US than they're worth. For example, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar was the largest US airbase in the region, but now the US has been forced to evacuate most of its aircraft because it's too dangerous to keep them there."
Arash drones have a range up to 2k km, variable warhead weight (up to 260 kg), and versions with advanced optoelectrical and other homing heads "for high-precision target engagement." They are the Iranian Army's long-range strike tool - distinct from the IRGC's Shahed series of UAVs.