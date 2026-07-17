https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/irans-new-onslaught-on-us-gulf-bases-exposes-devastating-success-of-spring-counterstrikes-1124458549.html

Iran’s New Onslaught on US Gulf Bases Exposes Devastating Success of Spring Counterstrikes

Iran’s New Onslaught on US Gulf Bases Exposes Devastating Success of Spring Counterstrikes

Sputnik International

Iran’s March drone and missile attacks disabled numerous critical US radars and forced it to “expend a significant portion of their air and missile defense stockpiles,” military expert and CAST security think tank senior research fellow Yuri Lyamin told Sputnik.

2026-07-17T13:59+0000

2026-07-17T13:59+0000

2026-07-17T13:59+0000

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Fast forward the present, and Iran is freely targeting US barracks, logistics bases and Air Force facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain using Arash heavy drones.Lack of effective resistance on the US’ part signals that whatever efforts the Pentagon took to restore regional capabilities (like transferring THAAD from South Korea) proved insufficient, Lyamin says."Iran is currently primarily targeting various US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan. The combination varies daily, as the US operates multiple bases [in these countries]. The selection of specific targets depends both on the pre-defined target list at these bases, and on operational intelligence," Lyamin says.Arash drones have a range up to 2k km, variable warhead weight (up to 260 kg), and versions with advanced optoelectrical and other homing heads "for high-precision target engagement." They are the Iranian Army's long-range strike tool - distinct from the IRGC's Shahed series of UAVs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/irans-irgc-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-us-command-center-in-syria--report-1124457413.html

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