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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/modi-launches-indias-first-hydrogen-powered-train---reports-1124458410.html
Modi Launches India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train
Modi Launches India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train
Sputnik International
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated on Friday in a launching ceremony of the country's first hydrogen-powered train, Indian media reported.
2026-07-17T11:47+0000
2026-07-17T11:54+0000
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The train took off from the Jind station in the state of Haryana, the state-run All India Radio News reported. The train is the first in India to use hydrogen fuel cell technology, All India Radio News said. It reportedly allows electricity to be generated directly onboard the train, making it a significantly more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel locomotives. The train was fully developed, designed and assembled in India using domestic technologies, the news outlet said, adding that it will operate in the northern state of Haryana on an 89-kilometer (55.3 miles) route.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/india-to-launch-unified-vessel-monitoring-system-in-persian-gulf---ministry-1124451289.html
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Modi Launches India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train

11:47 GMT 17.07.2026 (Updated: 11:54 GMT 17.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his cabinet colleagues as he arrives on the opening day of the winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his cabinet colleagues as he arrives on the opening day of the winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated on Friday in a launching ceremony of the country's first hydrogen-powered train, Indian media reported.
The train took off from the Jind station in the state of Haryana, the state-run All India Radio News reported.
The train is the first in India to use hydrogen fuel cell technology, All India Radio News said. It reportedly allows electricity to be generated directly onboard the train, making it a significantly more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel locomotives.
The train was fully developed, designed and assembled in India using domestic technologies, the news outlet said, adding that it will operate in the northern state of Haryana on an 89-kilometer (55.3 miles) route.
A tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
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