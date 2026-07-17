https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/modi-launches-indias-first-hydrogen-powered-train---reports-1124458410.html

Modi Launches India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train

Modi Launches India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train

Sputnik International

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated on Friday in a launching ceremony of the country's first hydrogen-powered train, Indian media reported.

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The train took off from the Jind station in the state of Haryana, the state-run All India Radio News reported. The train is the first in India to use hydrogen fuel cell technology, All India Radio News said. It reportedly allows electricity to be generated directly onboard the train, making it a significantly more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel locomotives. The train was fully developed, designed and assembled in India using domestic technologies, the news outlet said, adding that it will operate in the northern state of Haryana on an 89-kilometer (55.3 miles) route.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/india-to-launch-unified-vessel-monitoring-system-in-persian-gulf---ministry-1124451289.html

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