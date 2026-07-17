https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/modi-launches-indias-first-hydrogen-powered-train---reports-1124458410.html
Modi Launches India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train
Modi Launches India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train
Sputnik International
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated on Friday in a launching ceremony of the country's first hydrogen-powered train, Indian media reported.
2026-07-17T11:47+0000
2026-07-17T11:47+0000
2026-07-17T11:54+0000
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The train took off from the Jind station in the state of Haryana, the state-run All India Radio News reported. The train is the first in India to use hydrogen fuel cell technology, All India Radio News said. It reportedly allows electricity to be generated directly onboard the train, making it a significantly more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel locomotives. The train was fully developed, designed and assembled in India using domestic technologies, the news outlet said, adding that it will operate in the northern state of Haryana on an 89-kilometer (55.3 miles) route.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/india-to-launch-unified-vessel-monitoring-system-in-persian-gulf---ministry-1124451289.html
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Modi Launches India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train
11:47 GMT 17.07.2026 (Updated: 11:54 GMT 17.07.2026)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated on Friday in a launching ceremony of the country's first hydrogen-powered train, Indian media reported.
The train took off from the Jind station in the state of Haryana, the state-run All India Radio News reported.
The train is the first in India to use hydrogen fuel cell technology, All India Radio News said. It reportedly allows electricity to be generated directly onboard the train, making it a significantly more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel locomotives.
The train was fully developed, designed and assembled in India using domestic technologies, the news outlet said, adding that it will operate in the northern state of Haryana on an 89-kilometer (55.3 miles) route.