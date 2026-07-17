International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-continues-to-strike-ukrainian-ports-vessels--defense-ministry-1124459851.html
Russia Continues to Strike Ukrainian Ports, Vessels – Defense Ministry
Russia Continues to Strike Ukrainian Ports, Vessels – Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-07-17T15:07+0000
2026-07-17T15:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124452180_0:58:1069:659_1920x0_80_0_0_931f7806a4c045257bacc7d812c0ad8c.jpg
A Russian drone strike on the port of Yuzhny in Ukraine's Odessa region hit a dry cargo ship delivering supplies to the Ukrainian forces, the statement said, adding that a high-precision strike on the port of Odessa damaged fuel tanks.The Russian forces used attack drones to strike four dry cargo ships in the port of Nikolaev while they were unloading cargo for the Ukrainian forces, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-strikes-port-infrastructure-in-odessa-and-chernomorsk-storing-supplies-for-ukrainian-army-1124457287.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124452180_57:0:1013:717_1920x0_80_0_0_77ddb78ead9408fd32479590c9111f8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry

Russia Continues to Strike Ukrainian Ports, Vessels – Defense Ministry

15:07 GMT 17.07.2026
© Photo : Screenshot from social mediaThe aftermath of strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces
The aftermath of strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
© Photo : Screenshot from social media
Subscribe
The Russian armed forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
A Russian drone strike on the port of Yuzhny in Ukraine's Odessa region hit a dry cargo ship delivering supplies to the Ukrainian forces, the statement said, adding that a high-precision strike on the port of Odessa damaged fuel tanks.
The Russian forces used attack drones to strike four dry cargo ships in the port of Nikolaev while they were unloading cargo for the Ukrainian forces, the ministry added.
A missile is launched from a Russian warship towards an arsenal with weapons in the Lvov region - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Port Infrastructure in Odessa and Chernomorsk Storing Supplies for Ukrainian Army
05:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала