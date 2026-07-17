https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-continues-to-strike-ukrainian-ports-vessels--defense-ministry-1124459851.html

Russia Continues to Strike Ukrainian Ports, Vessels – Defense Ministry

Russia Continues to Strike Ukrainian Ports, Vessels – Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-07-17T15:07+0000

2026-07-17T15:07+0000

2026-07-17T15:07+0000

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A Russian drone strike on the port of Yuzhny in Ukraine's Odessa region hit a dry cargo ship delivering supplies to the Ukrainian forces, the statement said, adding that a high-precision strike on the port of Odessa damaged fuel tanks.The Russian forces used attack drones to strike four dry cargo ships in the port of Nikolaev while they were unloading cargo for the Ukrainian forces, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-strikes-port-infrastructure-in-odessa-and-chernomorsk-storing-supplies-for-ukrainian-army-1124457287.html

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