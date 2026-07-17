https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-continues-to-strike-ukrainian-ports-vessels--defense-ministry-1124459851.html
Russia Continues to Strike Ukrainian Ports, Vessels – Defense Ministry
Russia Continues to Strike Ukrainian Ports, Vessels – Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-07-17T15:07+0000
2026-07-17T15:07+0000
2026-07-17T15:07+0000
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A Russian drone strike on the port of Yuzhny in Ukraine's Odessa region hit a dry cargo ship delivering supplies to the Ukrainian forces, the statement said, adding that a high-precision strike on the port of Odessa damaged fuel tanks.The Russian forces used attack drones to strike four dry cargo ships in the port of Nikolaev while they were unloading cargo for the Ukrainian forces, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-strikes-port-infrastructure-in-odessa-and-chernomorsk-storing-supplies-for-ukrainian-army-1124457287.html
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Russia Continues to Strike Ukrainian Ports, Vessels – Defense Ministry
The Russian armed forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
A Russian drone strike on the port of Yuzhny in Ukraine's Odessa region hit a dry cargo ship delivering supplies to the Ukrainian forces, the statement said, adding that a high-precision strike on the port of Odessa damaged fuel tanks.
The Russian forces used attack drones to strike four dry cargo ships in the port of Nikolaev while they were unloading cargo for the Ukrainian forces, the ministry added.