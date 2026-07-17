https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-hammers-ukrainian-forces-across-the-entire-front-1124458095.html

Russia Hammers Ukrainian Forces Across the Entire Front

Russia Hammers Ukrainian Forces Across the Entire Front

Sputnik International

Russian Armed Forces carried out 19 group strikes against military-related targets in Ukraine in past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.

2026-07-17T10:42+0000

2026-07-17T10:42+0000

2026-07-17T10:42+0000

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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed formations in the area of responsibility of the Vostok group of forces amounted to more than 3,275 military personnel, 15 armored combat vehicles, 64 vehicles, five field artillery guns and two Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles," the ministry said in a statement."A total of 68 guided aerial bombs, seven US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, two long-range cruise missiles, as well as 4,661 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.Additionally, the Russian armed forces hit 24 naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine and infrastructure facilities of the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, Yuzhny and Dnepro-Bugsky, the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-strikes-port-infrastructure-in-odessa-and-chernomorsk-storing-supplies-for-ukrainian-army-1124457287.html

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