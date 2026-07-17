https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-hammers-ukrainian-forces-across-the-entire-front-1124458095.html
Russia Hammers Ukrainian Forces Across the Entire Front
Russia Hammers Ukrainian Forces Across the Entire Front
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces carried out 19 group strikes against military-related targets in Ukraine in past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.
2026-07-17T10:42+0000
2026-07-17T10:42+0000
2026-07-17T10:42+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed formations in the area of responsibility of the Vostok group of forces amounted to more than 3,275 military personnel, 15 armored combat vehicles, 64 vehicles, five field artillery guns and two Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles," the ministry said in a statement."A total of 68 guided aerial bombs, seven US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, two long-range cruise missiles, as well as 4,661 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.Additionally, the Russian armed forces hit 24 naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine and infrastructure facilities of the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, Yuzhny and Dnepro-Bugsky, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-strikes-port-infrastructure-in-odessa-and-chernomorsk-storing-supplies-for-ukrainian-army-1124457287.html
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Russia Hammers Ukrainian Forces Across the Entire Front
Russian Armed Forces carried out 19 group strikes against military-related targets in Ukraine in past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed formations in the area of responsibility of the Vostok group of forces amounted to more than 3,275 military personnel, 15 armored combat vehicles, 64 vehicles, five field artillery guns and two Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 2,350 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 1,360 soldiers were neutralized by the Sever battlegroup
Up to 1,505 Ukrainina soldiers were eleminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 1,205 by the Yug battlegroup, and over 460 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"A total of 68 guided aerial bombs, seven US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, two long-range cruise missiles, as well as 4,661 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces hit 24 naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine and infrastructure facilities of the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, Yuzhny and Dnepro-Bugsky, the statement said.