https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/fedorovs-wunderwaffe-drone-gambit-drained-ukraines-resources-as-front-crumbled--scott-ritter-1124462088.html
Fedorov’s Wunderwaffe Drone Gambit Drained Ukraine’s Resources as Front Crumbled – Scott Ritter
Fedorov’s Wunderwaffe Drone Gambit Drained Ukraine’s Resources as Front Crumbled – Scott Ritter
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian public is exhausted by the conflict, and defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov promised them a “less bloody…cleaner, more organized, less corrupt” and “technological approach” toward fighting, prolific military and geopolitical analyst Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
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Instead, his flashy, style over substance methods took much-needed resources from an already precarious situation at the front, hastening Ukraine’s gradual retreat, in the Donbass and elsewhere, Ritter said, commenting on the defense minister's surprise ouster by Zelensky.Ritter's other key points:
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Fedorov’s Wunderwaffe Drone Gambit Drained Ukraine’s Resources as Front Crumbled – Scott Ritter
Sputnik International
Fedorov’s Wunderwaffe Drone Gambit Drained Ukraine’s Resources as Front Crumbled – Scott Ritter
2026-07-18T16:19+0000
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Fedorov’s Wunderwaffe Drone Gambit Drained Ukraine’s Resources as Front Crumbled – Scott Ritter
The Ukrainian public is exhausted by the conflict, and defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov promised them a “less bloody…cleaner, more organized, less corrupt” and “technological approach” toward fighting, prolific military and geopolitical analyst Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
Instead, his flashy, style over substance methods took much-needed resources from an already precarious situation at the front, hastening Ukraine’s gradual retreat, in the Donbass and elsewhere, Ritter said, commenting on the defense minister's surprise ouster by Zelensky.
Ritter's other key points:
strikes on Russian energy infrastructure created only “temporary” disruptions, giving Fedorov a “temporary propaganda victory” but failing to instigate the “Moscow Maidan” the West is hoping for
Russia has taken the drone fight back to Ukraine, targeting drone manufacturing centers and finding ways to effectively counter the Ukrainian UAV threat
Ukraine’s army is running out of resources and manpower on the battlefield. It’s also running out of time, since new brigades taking six months to train, and “Ukraine doesn’t have six months.”
even if resources were available, Russia maintains superiority in quality of troops and its “operational strategic approach” to fighting.
ultimately, no matter what NATO and Kiev do, “there’s insufficient resources available to Ukraine. They’re losing on both fronts. They’re not winning the drone campaign, and they’re definitely losing on the battlefield.”