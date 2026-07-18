https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/fedorovs-wunderwaffe-drone-gambit-drained-ukraines-resources-as-front-crumbled--scott-ritter-1124462088.html

Fedorov’s Wunderwaffe Drone Gambit Drained Ukraine’s Resources as Front Crumbled – Scott Ritter

Fedorov’s Wunderwaffe Drone Gambit Drained Ukraine’s Resources as Front Crumbled – Scott Ritter

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian public is exhausted by the conflict, and defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov promised them a “less bloody…cleaner, more organized, less corrupt” and “technological approach” toward fighting, prolific military and geopolitical analyst Scott Ritter told Sputnik.

2026-07-18T16:19+0000

2026-07-18T16:19+0000

2026-07-18T16:19+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

scott ritter

ukraine

russia

donbass

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/12/1124462950_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_20f89f942f80f9af11cdd086ff0ce025.jpg

Instead, his flashy, style over substance methods took much-needed resources from an already precarious situation at the front, hastening Ukraine’s gradual retreat, in the Donbass and elsewhere, Ritter said, commenting on the defense minister's surprise ouster by Zelensky.Ritter's other key points:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russian-mod-details-precision-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-logistics-and-coastal-defenses---1124461624.html

ukraine

russia

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fedorov’s Wunderwaffe Drone Gambit Drained Ukraine’s Resources as Front Crumbled – Scott Ritter Sputnik International Fedorov’s Wunderwaffe Drone Gambit Drained Ukraine’s Resources as Front Crumbled – Scott Ritter 2026-07-18T16:19+0000 true PT4M10S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, scott ritter, ukraine, russia, donbass, nato