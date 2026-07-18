https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/india-achieves-major-breakthrough-with-its-first-private-orbital-rocket-1124464079.html
India Achieves Major Breakthrough With Its First Private Orbital Rocket
India Achieves Major Breakthrough With Its First Private Orbital Rocket
Sputnik International
Startup Skyroot Aerospace has successfully launched India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1.
2026-07-18T18:31+0000
2026-07-18T18:31+0000
2026-07-18T18:31+0000
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A key feature is its all-carbon composite structure, which makes it significantly lighter and more efficient than traditional rockets. Its upper stage is powered by a 3D-printed engine - a first for an Indian rocket.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/chinas-long-march-rocket-achieves-breakthrough-with-new-lng-derived-methane-fuel-1124435336.html
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india, rocketry, rocket, space
india, rocketry, rocket, space
India Achieves Major Breakthrough With Its First Private Orbital Rocket
Startup Skyroot Aerospace has successfully launched India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1.
A key feature is its all-carbon composite structure, which makes it significantly lighter and more efficient than traditional rockets. Its upper stage is powered by a 3D-printed engine - a first for an Indian rocket.
The fully indigenous, multi-stage rocket is designed to carry small satellites into low-Earth orbit, marking a major step for India's commercial space ambitions.