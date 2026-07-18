https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/india-achieves-major-breakthrough-with-its-first-private-orbital-rocket-1124464079.html

India Achieves Major Breakthrough With Its First Private Orbital Rocket

India Achieves Major Breakthrough With Its First Private Orbital Rocket

Sputnik International

Startup Skyroot Aerospace has successfully launched India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1.

2026-07-18T18:31+0000

2026-07-18T18:31+0000

2026-07-18T18:31+0000

world

india

rocketry

rocket

space

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/12/1124463922_2:0:1268:712_1920x0_80_0_0_314f26373cc732e12ddb1870c3f3d26e.jpg

A key feature is its all-carbon composite structure, which makes it significantly lighter and more efficient than traditional rockets. Its upper stage is powered by a 3D-printed engine - a first for an Indian rocket.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/chinas-long-march-rocket-achieves-breakthrough-with-new-lng-derived-methane-fuel-1124435336.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

india, rocketry, rocket, space