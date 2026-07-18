International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/india-achieves-major-breakthrough-with-its-first-private-orbital-rocket-1124464079.html
India Achieves Major Breakthrough With Its First Private Orbital Rocket
India Achieves Major Breakthrough With Its First Private Orbital Rocket
Sputnik International
Startup Skyroot Aerospace has successfully launched India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1.
2026-07-18T18:31+0000
2026-07-18T18:31+0000
world
india
rocketry
rocket
space
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/12/1124463922_2:0:1268:712_1920x0_80_0_0_314f26373cc732e12ddb1870c3f3d26e.jpg
A key feature is its all-carbon composite structure, which makes it significantly lighter and more efficient than traditional rockets. Its upper stage is powered by a 3D-printed engine - a first for an Indian rocket.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/chinas-long-march-rocket-achieves-breakthrough-with-new-lng-derived-methane-fuel-1124435336.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/12/1124463922_160:0:1109:712_1920x0_80_0_0_cb493d6ec12a37166747fd3ab3368ec0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, rocketry, rocket, space
india, rocketry, rocket, space

India Achieves Major Breakthrough With Its First Private Orbital Rocket

18:31 GMT 18.07.2026
© Photo : Social MediaScreenshot of video of the launch of the Vikram-1 rocket by Skyroot Aerospace..
Screenshot of video of the launch of the Vikram-1 rocket by Skyroot Aerospace.. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2026
© Photo : Social Media
Subscribe
Startup Skyroot Aerospace has successfully launched India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1.
A key feature is its all-carbon composite structure, which makes it significantly lighter and more efficient than traditional rockets. Its upper stage is powered by a 3D-printed engine - a first for an Indian rocket.

The fully indigenous, multi-stage rocket is designed to carry small satellites into low-Earth orbit, marking a major step for India's commercial space ambitions.

China's Long March-5 Y8 heavy-lift rocket carrying the Chang'e-6 lunar probe - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2026
World
China's Long March Rocket Achieves Breakthrough With New LNG-Derived Methane Fuel
11 July, 17:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала