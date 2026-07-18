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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/iran-no-longer-abiding-by-its-commitments-under-mou-with-us-1124462321.html
Iran No Longer Abiding by Its Commitments Under MoU With US
Iran No Longer Abiding by Its Commitments Under MoU With US
Sputnik International
Iran has ruled out negotiations with the United States, vowing instead to defend the country decisively in response to what it calls American violations of its... 18.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-18T12:44+0000
2026-07-18T12:49+0000
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Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, said Washington's aggressive actions have effectively ended the diplomatic track."What we are facing now is the defense of the country decisively, and the Americans have already received their own response. These aggressive actions are not going anywhere. If they are wise, they have to choose other solutions."The deputy minister emphasized that Iran's approach is now focused on deterrence."For us, the solution that is in front of us is to vigorously defend the country and teach the aggressors," he said.Gharibabadi also confirmed that Iran has suspended its own obligations under the agreement."In practice, the United States has violated and stopped all its commitments, and we have stopped our commitments under that Memorandum of Understanding and we are not fulfilling our commitments," he stated.When asked whether there was any new development in the situation, Gharibabadi replied: "There's nothing new now except that we are defending the country."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/irans-new-onslaught-on-us-gulf-bases-exposes-devastating-success-of-spring-counterstrikes-1124458549.html
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Iran No Longer Abiding by Its Commitments Under MoU With US

12:44 GMT 18.07.2026 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 18.07.2026)
© REUTERS Iran's Presidential website/WANAIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signs the document of U.S. Memorandum of Understanding in Tehran, Iran, June 18, 2026. Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signs the document of U.S. Memorandum of Understanding in Tehran, Iran, June 18, 2026. Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2026
© REUTERS Iran's Presidential website/WANA
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Iran has ruled out negotiations with the United States, vowing instead to defend the country decisively in response to what it calls American violations of its commitments.
Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, said Washington's aggressive actions have effectively ended the diplomatic track.
"We were in negotiations, and unfortunately, the Americans themselves took these aggressive actions in violation of their commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding," Gharibabadi told Tasnim News Agency.
"What we are facing now is the defense of the country decisively, and the Americans have already received their own response. These aggressive actions are not going anywhere. If they are wise, they have to choose other solutions."
The deputy minister emphasized that Iran's approach is now focused on deterrence.
"For us, the solution that is in front of us is to vigorously defend the country and teach the aggressors," he said.
Gharibabadi also confirmed that Iran has suspended its own obligations under the agreement.
"In practice, the United States has violated and stopped all its commitments, and we have stopped our commitments under that Memorandum of Understanding and we are not fulfilling our commitments," he stated.
When asked whether there was any new development in the situation, Gharibabadi replied: "There's nothing new now except that we are defending the country."
Iranian Arash-series drone. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
Analysis
Iran’s New Onslaught on US Gulf Bases Exposes Devastating Success of Spring Counterstrikes
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