https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russia-opens-terrorism-cases-over-attacks-on-russias-kotovsk-elektrostal--investigators-1124461746.html

Russia Opens Terrorism Cases Over Ukrainian Attacks on Kotovsk, Elektrostal

Russia Opens Terrorism Cases Over Ukrainian Attacks on Kotovsk, Elektrostal

Sputnik International

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases on terrorism following Ukrainian drone strikes on logistics centers in the Russian cities of Kotovsk and Elektrostal, the committee's spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Saturday.

2026-07-18T08:12+0000

2026-07-18T08:12+0000

2026-07-18T08:13+0000

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Ukrainian drones targeted logistics centers belonging to an online marketplace in the city of Kotovsk in the Tambov Region and the city of Elektrostal in the Moscow Region overnight into Saturday, the investigation said. Attacks resulted in killed and injured civilians, it added. A drone hit the logistics center of one of Russia's largest marketplaces Wildberries in Tambov Region's Kotovsk overnight, killing seven people and injuring 24 others, Governor Evgeny Pervyshov said.The governor added that the open fire at the Wildberries warehouse had been extinguished, and firefighting efforts were ongoing. Ambulances, fire crews, emergencies ministry and law enforcement officers quickly arrived at the scene, he said.All victims are receiving medical assistance, Pervyshov clarified.The strike is the latest in a series of Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure and populated areas:

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