https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russia-opens-terrorism-cases-over-attacks-on-russias-kotovsk-elektrostal--investigators-1124461746.html
Russia Opens Terrorism Cases Over Ukrainian Attacks on Kotovsk, Elektrostal
Russia Opens Terrorism Cases Over Ukrainian Attacks on Kotovsk, Elektrostal
Sputnik International
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases on terrorism following Ukrainian drone strikes on logistics centers in the Russian cities of Kotovsk and Elektrostal, the committee's spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Saturday.
2026-07-18T08:12+0000
2026-07-18T08:12+0000
2026-07-18T08:13+0000
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Ukrainian drones targeted logistics centers belonging to an online marketplace in the city of Kotovsk in the Tambov Region and the city of Elektrostal in the Moscow Region overnight into Saturday, the investigation said. Attacks resulted in killed and injured civilians, it added. A drone hit the logistics center of one of Russia's largest marketplaces Wildberries in Tambov Region's Kotovsk overnight, killing seven people and injuring 24 others, Governor Evgeny Pervyshov said.The governor added that the open fire at the Wildberries warehouse had been extinguished, and firefighting efforts were ongoing. Ambulances, fire crews, emergencies ministry and law enforcement officers quickly arrived at the scene, he said.All victims are receiving medical assistance, Pervyshov clarified.The strike is the latest in a series of Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure and populated areas:
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Russia Opens Terrorism Cases Over Ukrainian Attacks on Kotovsk, Elektrostal
08:12 GMT 18.07.2026 (Updated: 08:13 GMT 18.07.2026)
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases on terrorism following Ukrainian drone strikes on logistics centers in the Russian cities of Kotovsk and Elektrostal, the committee's spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Saturday.
Ukrainian drones targeted logistics centers belonging to an online marketplace in the city of Kotovsk in the Tambov Region and the city of Elektrostal in the Moscow Region overnight into Saturday, the investigation said. Attacks resulted in killed and injured civilians, it added.
"Investigators and forensic specialists from the Russian Investigative Committee are working at the scenes. Forensic examinations will be ordered based on recovered drone fragments and other physical evidence," Petrenko added.
A drone hit the logistics center of one of Russia's largest marketplaces Wildberries in Tambov Region's Kotovsk overnight, killing seven people and injuring 24 others, Governor Evgeny Pervyshov said.
"On the night of July 18, the Ukrainian neo-fascist regime carried out a terrorist attack in Kotovsk. As a result of enemy drones hitting the Wildberries logistics center, seven night shift employees were killed. According to preliminary reports, 24 people were injured," Pervyshov said on Max.
The governor added that the open fire at the Wildberries warehouse had been extinguished, and firefighting efforts were ongoing. Ambulances, fire crews, emergencies ministry and law enforcement officers quickly arrived at the scene, he said.
All victims are receiving medical assistance, Pervyshov clarified.
The strike is the latest in a series of Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure and populated areas:
In May, a drone strike on a dormitory in the city of Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 40, with a missile hitting a residential area
In mid-June, a Ukrainian drone struck a bus carrying a children's football team from Belarus in Russian Bryansk region, killing a woman accompanying the team and injuring eight people, including six children