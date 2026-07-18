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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Facilities, Vessels in Ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Facilities, Vessels in Ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces continued striking Ukrainian ports used for delivering supplies to the armed forces of Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-07-18T04:57+0000
2026-07-18T04:58+0000
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In the port of Odessa, facilities used for unloading fuel and lubricants, as well as fuel storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian army, were struck.In the port of Chernomorsk and at sea during transit, two vessels delivering military cargo were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
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Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Facilities, Vessels in Ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk

04:57 GMT 18.07.2026 (Updated: 04:58 GMT 18.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankA missile is launched from a Russian warship towards an arsenal with weapons in the Lvov region
A missile is launched from a Russian warship towards an arsenal with weapons in the Lvov region - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2026
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The Russian armed forces continued striking Ukrainian ports used for delivering supplies to the armed forces of Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
In the port of Odessa, facilities used for unloading fuel and lubricants, as well as fuel storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian army, were struck.

In the port of Chernomorsk and at sea during transit, two vessels delivering military cargo were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
The aftermath of strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Continues to Strike Ukrainian Ports, Vessels – Defense Ministry
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