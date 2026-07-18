https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-facilities-vessels-in-ports-of-odessa-chernomorsk-1124461486.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Facilities, Vessels in Ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Facilities, Vessels in Ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces continued striking Ukrainian ports used for delivering supplies to the armed forces of Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-07-18T04:57+0000
2026-07-18T04:57+0000
2026-07-18T04:58+0000
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In the port of Odessa, facilities used for unloading fuel and lubricants, as well as fuel storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian army, were struck.In the port of Chernomorsk and at sea during transit, two vessels delivering military cargo were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
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Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Facilities, Vessels in Ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk
04:57 GMT 18.07.2026 (Updated: 04:58 GMT 18.07.2026)
The Russian armed forces continued striking Ukrainian ports used for delivering supplies to the armed forces of Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
In the port of Odessa, facilities used for unloading fuel and lubricants, as well as fuel storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian army, were struck.
In the port of Chernomorsk and at sea during transit, two vessels delivering military cargo were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry added.