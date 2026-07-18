Russian forces continue liberating Donbas and Novorossiya, with offensives underway on all directions Russian forces continue liberating Donbas and Novorossiya, with offensives underway on all directions

The Zapad battlegroup repelled Ukrainian attempts to break through to the western part of Kupyansk and dislodge Russian forces to the eastern bank of the Oskol River The Zapad battlegroup repelled Ukrainian attempts to break through to the western part of Kupyansk and dislodge Russian forces to the eastern bank of the Oskol River

South of Borovaya, cleanup operations against Ukrainian formations on the eastern bank of the river continue, with fighting ongoing in Podliman South of Borovaya, cleanup operations against Ukrainian formations on the eastern bank of the river continue, with fighting ongoing in Podliman

Units of the 25th Army are completing the liberation of Krasny Liman, with organized enemy defense in the city broken Units of the 25th Army are completing the liberation of Krasny Liman, with organized enemy defense in the city broken

Zapad battlegroup forces are advancing successfully in the "Holy Mountains" national park, destroying enemy formations in Svyatogorsk and Shchurovo Zapad battlegroup forces are advancing successfully in the "Holy Mountains" national park, destroying enemy formations in Svyatogorsk and Shchurovo

The Yug battlegroup, having liberated Konstantinovka, is advancing toward Druzhkovka, with forward units entering Alexeevo-Druzhkovka The Yug battlegroup, having liberated Konstantinovka, is advancing toward Druzhkovka, with forward units entering Alexeevo-Druzhkovka

The 3rd Army, advancing toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, liberated Piskunovka and reached the outskirts of Nikolayevka The 3rd Army, advancing toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, liberated Piskunovka and reached the outskirts of Nikolayevka

Forward units of the 3rd Army are less than 5 km from the eastern outskirts of Kramatorsk Forward units of the 3rd Army are less than 5 km from the eastern outskirts of Kramatorsk

The Tsentr battlegroup forces are developing an offensive north of Krasnoarmeysk, fighting in Dobropolye and Annovka The Tsentr battlegroup forces are developing an offensive north of Krasnoarmeysk, fighting in Dobropolye and Annovka