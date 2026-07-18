https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russian-scientists-unveil-breakthrough-lung-test-delivering-90-accuracy-without-biopsies-1124462222.html

Russian Scientists Unveil Breakthrough Lung Test Delivering 90% Accuracy Without Biopsies

Russian Scientists Unveil Breakthrough Lung Test Delivering 90% Accuracy Without Biopsies

Sputnik International

Researchers from St. Petersburg State University and Almazov National Medical Research Center have created a mathematical model that distinguishes between two "twin" lung diseases using routine blood samples and avoids invasive procedures.

2026-07-18T15:25+0000

2026-07-18T15:25+0000

2026-07-18T15:25+0000

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scientific research

medical study

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While biopsy remains the gold standard for complex cases, this new method offers a noninvasive and reproducible alternative for initial screening - reducing unnecessary procedures and improving early diagnosis.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russian-scientists-grow-cornea-cells-that-offer-new-hope-for-vision-restoration-1124437924.html

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