https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russian-scientists-unveil-breakthrough-lung-test-delivering-90-accuracy-without-biopsies-1124462222.html
Russian Scientists Unveil Breakthrough Lung Test Delivering 90% Accuracy Without Biopsies
Russian Scientists Unveil Breakthrough Lung Test Delivering 90% Accuracy Without Biopsies
Sputnik International
Researchers from St. Petersburg State University and Almazov National Medical Research Center have created a mathematical model that distinguishes between two "twin" lung diseases using routine blood samples and avoids invasive procedures.
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While biopsy remains the gold standard for complex cases, this new method offers a noninvasive and reproducible alternative for initial screening - reducing unnecessary procedures and improving early diagnosis.
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Russian scientists unveil breakthrough lung test
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Russian scientists unveil breakthrough lung test
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Russian Scientists Unveil Breakthrough Lung Test Delivering 90% Accuracy Without Biopsies
Researchers from St. Petersburg State University and Almazov National Medical Research Center have created a mathematical model that distinguishes between two "twin" lung diseases using routine blood samples and avoids invasive procedures.
The algorithm analyzes immune cell ratios - specifically regulatory T-cells and memory B-cells - with about 90% accuracy in differentiating the two conditions
Tuberculosis is infectious and requires isolation; sarcoidosis is non-infectious and autoimmune - but both look nearly identical on X-rays and under a microscope
Misdiagnosis rates are currently 40–60%, leading to ineffective or harmful treatments
The system is fully automated and flags uncertain cases for additional testing—preventing false confidence
While biopsy remains the gold standard for complex cases, this new method offers a noninvasive and reproducible alternative for initial screening - reducing unnecessary procedures and improving early diagnosis.