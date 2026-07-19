https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/germanys-afd-party-leads-merzs-cducsu-by-8-points--poll-1124465429.html

Germany's AfD Party Leads Merz's CDU/CSU by 8 Points – Poll

Germany's AfD Party Leads Merz's CDU/CSU by 8 Points – Poll

Sputnik International

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is leading Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc by eight percentage points in popularity among Germans, according to an Insa poll conducted for the Bild newspaper this week.

2026-07-19T09:54+0000

2026-07-19T09:54+0000

2026-07-19T09:54+0000

world

germany

europe

friedrich merz

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121974316_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b767e2844714331720df3b4d960b52df.jpg

If federal elections were held this weekend, 29% of respondents would vote for the AfD, while 21% would support the CDU/CSU, the July 13-17 poll showed. Only 13% of 1,201 respondents would vote for the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which is part of the coalition government. Under this scenario, the CDU/CSU and SPD would not secure a parliamentary majority without the Greens, who also polled at 13%. Another possible coalition could consist of the AfD and the CDU/CSU, but Merz has repeatedly ruled out working with the right-wing party. A study by the Forsa sociological institute found earlier in the week that 85% of Germans negatively assessed Merz's performance as chancellor, while 82% expressed dissatisfaction with the work of his cabinet.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/europes-war-hype-running-on-empty-1124357962.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, europe, friedrich merz, alternative fuer deutschland (afd), christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)