https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/iran-develops-bladeless-wind-turbines-that-capture-seven-times-more-energy-1124466469.html
Iran Develops Bladeless Wind Turbines That Capture Seven Times More Energy
Iran Develops Bladeless Wind Turbines That Capture Seven Times More Energy
Sputnik International
The new design replaces traditional blades with a magnetic-levitation rotor and an intelligent 360-degree wind-guidance system — capturing wind energy without the need for complex yaw mechanisms.
2026-07-19T18:37+0000
2026-07-19T18:37+0000
2026-07-19T18:37+0000
world
iran
wind turbine
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Multiple units can be stacked vertically — up to ten on a single tower.The bladeless design is quieter, more compact, requires less maintenance, and reduces safety risks associated with rotating blades.The turbine can operate at wind speeds as low as 2.5–3 m/s, making it suitable for areas where traditional turbines struggle.The system can also be paired with solar panels for hybrid renewable energy setups.The technology is now entering the prototype stage.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/iranian-scientists-build-lab-grown-artificial-brain-from-living-human-neurons-1124384257.html
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iran, wind turbine
Iran Develops Bladeless Wind Turbines That Capture Seven Times More Energy
The new design replaces traditional blades with a magnetic-levitation rotor and an intelligent 360-degree wind-guidance system — capturing wind energy without the need for complex yaw mechanisms.
Multiple units can be stacked vertically — up to ten on a single tower.
The bladeless design is quieter, more compact, requires less maintenance, and reduces safety risks associated with rotating blades.
The turbine can operate at wind speeds as low as 2.5–3 m/s, making it suitable for areas where traditional turbines struggle.
The system can also be paired with solar panels for hybrid renewable energy setups.
The technology is now entering the prototype stage.