https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/iran-warns-no-tanker-can-pass-hormuz-without-permit-after-incidents-aboard-violator-ships-1124465713.html

Iran Warns No Tanker Can Pass Hormuz Without Permit After Incidents Aboard Violator Ships

Iran Warns No Tanker Can Pass Hormuz Without Permit After Incidents Aboard Violator Ships

Sputnik International

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported on Sunday incidents involving two "violator vessels" in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that no oil or LNG tanker would be allowed through without permission.

2026-07-19T11:20+0000

2026-07-19T11:20+0000

2026-07-19T11:20+0000

us-israel war on iran

middle east

iran

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

strait of hormuz

us central command (centcom)

liquefied natural gas (lng)

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According to the Iranian military, four US-backed vessels ignored warnings from the IRGC navy in the Strait of Hormuz as they attempted to pass through an "unsafe route" on Sunday after switching off their navigation systems. The IRGC stressed that Iran had full control of the Strait of Hormuz and that the only safe route for shipping was the one designated by Iran. Since July 8, the United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/iran-no-longer-abiding-by-its-commitments-under-mou-with-us-1124462321.html

iran

strait of hormuz

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middle east, iran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom), liquefied natural gas (lng)