https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/iran-warns-no-tanker-can-pass-hormuz-without-permit-after-incidents-aboard-violator-ships-1124465713.html
Iran Warns No Tanker Can Pass Hormuz Without Permit After Incidents Aboard Violator Ships
Iran Warns No Tanker Can Pass Hormuz Without Permit After Incidents Aboard Violator Ships
Sputnik International
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported on Sunday incidents involving two "violator vessels" in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that no oil or LNG tanker would be allowed through without permission.
2026-07-19T11:20+0000
2026-07-19T11:20+0000
2026-07-19T11:20+0000
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According to the Iranian military, four US-backed vessels ignored warnings from the IRGC navy in the Strait of Hormuz as they attempted to pass through an "unsafe route" on Sunday after switching off their navigation systems. The IRGC stressed that Iran had full control of the Strait of Hormuz and that the only safe route for shipping was the one designated by Iran. Since July 8, the United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/iran-no-longer-abiding-by-its-commitments-under-mou-with-us-1124462321.html
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middle east, iran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom), liquefied natural gas (lng)
middle east, iran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom), liquefied natural gas (lng)
Iran Warns No Tanker Can Pass Hormuz Without Permit After Incidents Aboard Violator Ships
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported on Sunday incidents involving two "violator vessels" in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that no oil or LNG tanker would be allowed through without permission.
According to the Iranian military, four US-backed vessels ignored warnings from the IRGC navy in the Strait of Hormuz as they attempted to pass through an "unsafe route" on Sunday after switching off their navigation systems.
"As a result, two vessels stopped due to an incident that occurred to them, and the two others turned back," the IRGC said, as quoted by the Etemad Online newspaper.
The IRGC stressed that Iran had full control of the Strait of Hormuz and that the only safe route for shipping was the one designated by Iran.
"As has been said, not even a drop of oil, gas or fertilizer will be able to cross the Strait of Hormuz without coordination with and permission [from Iran]," the IRGC added.
Since July 8, the United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries.