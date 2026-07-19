https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/more-than-50000-us-troops-deployed-across-middle-east---us-centcom-1124465089.html

More Than 50,000 US Troops Deployed Across Middle East - US CENTCOM

More Than 50,000 US Troops Deployed Across Middle East - US CENTCOM

Sputnik International

More than 50,000 US military personnel are currently deployed across the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.

2026-07-19T07:09+0000

2026-07-19T07:09+0000

2026-07-19T07:10+0000

us-israel war on iran

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us central command (centcom)

middle east

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"More than 50,000 US men and women in uniform are operating across the Middle East. They remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X. On the night of June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum calling for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran since July 8. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement. On July 9, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire no longer in effect.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/iranian-army-launched-2-strikes-on-us-bases-in-kuwait---reports-1124464337.html

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