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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/more-than-50000-us-troops-deployed-across-middle-east---us-centcom-1124465089.html
More Than 50,000 US Troops Deployed Across Middle East - US CENTCOM
More Than 50,000 US Troops Deployed Across Middle East - US CENTCOM
Sputnik International
More than 50,000 US military personnel are currently deployed across the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.
2026-07-19T07:09+0000
2026-07-19T07:10+0000
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"More than 50,000 US men and women in uniform are operating across the Middle East. They remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X. On the night of June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum calling for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran since July 8. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement. On July 9, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire no longer in effect.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/iranian-army-launched-2-strikes-on-us-bases-in-kuwait---reports-1124464337.html
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More Than 50,000 US Troops Deployed Across Middle East - US CENTCOM

07:09 GMT 19.07.2026 (Updated: 07:10 GMT 19.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin NavalThe aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval
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More than 50,000 US military personnel are currently deployed across the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.
"More than 50,000 US men and women in uniform are operating across the Middle East. They remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.
On the night of June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum calling for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran since July 8.
The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement. On July 9, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire no longer in effect.
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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