https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russia-hits-gas-processing-plant-in-kharkov-region-1124466024.html

Russia Hits Gas Processing Plant in Kharkov Region

Russia Hits Gas Processing Plant in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck a Ukrainian gas processing plant near the village of Andreyevka in Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-07-19T13:31+0000

2026-07-19T13:31+0000

2026-07-19T14:22+0000

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"An enemy gas processing plant near the settlement of Andreyevka, in Kharkov region, was struck by Gerbera-Seeker UAVs," the ministry said in a statement.Russian armed forces struck a hydrocarbon processing site in the Poltava region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry released a video of the strike at the hydrocarbon processing center near the village of Bazilevshchina by Geran-4 Seeker drones.Geran-4 Seekers are equipped with a modern electro-optical guidance system, which allows them to independently adjust the flight path before engaging the target.The Russian armed forces launched a Geran drone at a logistics center in the Chernigov Region that handled Ukrainian military cargo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.The Russian troops used a Geran-4 Seeker drone to strike the logistics hub in the Berezna settlement, which was used by the Ukrainian armed forces to process military goods, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russia-strikes-ukraines-military-industrial-complexes-logistics-centers-1124464898.html

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