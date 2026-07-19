https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russia-hits-gas-processing-plant-in-kharkov-region-1124466024.html
Russia Hits Gas Processing Plant in Kharkov Region
Russia Hits Gas Processing Plant in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a Ukrainian gas processing plant near the village of Andreyevka in Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-07-19T13:31+0000
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2026-07-19T14:22+0000
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"An enemy gas processing plant near the settlement of Andreyevka, in Kharkov region, was struck by Gerbera-Seeker UAVs," the ministry said in a statement.Russian armed forces struck a hydrocarbon processing site in the Poltava region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry released a video of the strike at the hydrocarbon processing center near the village of Bazilevshchina by Geran-4 Seeker drones.Geran-4 Seekers are equipped with a modern electro-optical guidance system, which allows them to independently adjust the flight path before engaging the target.The Russian armed forces launched a Geran drone at a logistics center in the Chernigov Region that handled Ukrainian military cargo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.The Russian troops used a Geran-4 Seeker drone to strike the logistics hub in the Berezna settlement, which was used by the Ukrainian armed forces to process military goods, the ministry added.
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Russia Hits Gas Processing Plant in Kharkov Region
13:31 GMT 19.07.2026 (Updated: 14:22 GMT 19.07.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a Ukrainian gas processing plant near the village of Andreyevka in Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"An enemy gas processing plant near the settlement of Andreyevka, in Kharkov region, was struck by Gerbera-Seeker UAVs," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian armed forces struck a hydrocarbon processing site in the Poltava region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The ministry released a video of the strike at the hydrocarbon processing center near the village of Bazilevshchina by Geran-4 Seeker drones.
Geran-4 Seekers are equipped with a modern electro-optical guidance system, which allows them to independently adjust the flight path before engaging the target.
The Russian armed forces launched a Geran drone at a logistics center in the Chernigov Region that handled Ukrainian military cargo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The Russian troops used a Geran-4 Seeker drone to strike the logistics hub in the Berezna settlement, which was used by the Ukrainian armed forces to process military goods, the ministry added.