https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russian-forces-liberate-volnoye-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1124465572.html
Russian Forces Liberate Volnoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Volnoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Sputnik International
Units of the Russian Yug battlegroup liberated the village of Volnoye in Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-07-19T11:02+0000
2026-07-19T11:02+0000
2026-07-19T11:02+0000
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"Units of the Yug battlegroup continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the village of Volnoye in Dnepropetrovsk region," the Russian ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost up to 480 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 340 by the Tsentr battlegroup, up to 200 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 195 by the Yug battlegroup, and over 75 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Liberate Volnoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Units of the Russian Yug battlegroup liberated the village of Volnoye in Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Units of the Yug battlegroup continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the village of Volnoye in Dnepropetrovsk region," the Russian ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost up to 480 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 480 military personnel, one armored combat vehicle and 11 motor vehicles," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 340 by the Tsentr battlegroup, up to 200 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 195 by the Yug battlegroup, and over 75 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.