https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russian-scientists-create-worlds-first-wirelessly-charged-aa-battery-1124465885.html

Russian Scientists Create World’s First Wirelessly Charged AA Battery

Russian Scientists Create World’s First Wirelessly Charged AA Battery

Sputnik International

The device, designed by Russia’s Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics University specialists, can charge via a standard Qi charging pad – just like your smartphone.

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Wireless charging is a game-changer in Arctic conditions, where swapping batteries in extreme cold is almost impossible, so the project is state-funded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russian-scientists-unveil-breakthrough-lung-test-delivering-90-accuracy-without-biopsies-1124462222.html

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