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Russian Scientists Create World’s First Wirelessly Charged AA Battery
Russian Scientists Create World’s First Wirelessly Charged AA Battery
Sputnik International
The device, designed by Russia’s Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics University specialists, can charge via a standard Qi charging pad – just like your smartphone.
2026-07-19T13:04+0000
2026-07-19T13:04+0000
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Wireless charging is a game-changer in Arctic conditions, where swapping batteries in extreme cold is almost impossible, so the project is state-funded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russian-scientists-unveil-breakthrough-lung-test-delivering-90-accuracy-without-biopsies-1124462222.html
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Russian Scientists Create World’s First Wirelessly Charged AA Battery

13:04 GMT 19.07.2026
© Photo : Dmitry Grigoryev / ITMO.NewsRussian scientists from ITMO University roll out ‘revolutionary’ wireless charger.
Russian scientists from ITMO University roll out ‘revolutionary’ wireless charger. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2026
© Photo : Dmitry Grigoryev / ITMO.News
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The device, designed by Russia’s Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics University specialists, can charge via a standard Qi charging pad – just like your smartphone.
The battery looks like a standard AA, maintains 1.5V, and fits existing devices – no special hardware needed
Engineers curved the charging coil along the battery's wall instead of using a flat one, solving the space problem inside the cylindrical casing
A smart voltage converter gradually drops output as the charge depletes, giving devices a warning (flashing light) instead of a sudden shutdown
Wireless charging is a game-changer in Arctic conditions, where swapping batteries in extreme cold is almost impossible, so the project is state-funded.
Russian scientists unveil breakthrough lung test - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2026
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Russian Scientists Unveil Breakthrough Lung Test Delivering 90% Accuracy Without Biopsies
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