https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/andy-burnham-officially-assumes-office-as-uk-prime-minister-1124468665.html

Andy Burnham Officially Assumes Office as UK Prime Minister

Andy Burnham Officially Assumes Office as UK Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Andy Burnham has officially assumed office as new UK prime minister, with King Charles III asking him to form a new government, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

2026-07-20T11:36+0000

2026-07-20T11:36+0000

2026-07-20T11:36+0000

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"His Majesty received in Audience the Rt. Hon. Andrew Burnham MP and requested him to form a new Administration. The Rt. Hon Andrew Burnham MP accepted The King's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," Buckingham Palace wrote on X.

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