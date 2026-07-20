https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/andy-burnham-officially-assumes-office-as-uk-prime-minister-1124468665.html
Andy Burnham Officially Assumes Office as UK Prime Minister
Andy Burnham Officially Assumes Office as UK Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Andy Burnham has officially assumed office as new UK prime minister, with King Charles III asking him to form a new government, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.
2026-07-20T11:36+0000
2026-07-20T11:36+0000
2026-07-20T11:36+0000
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"His Majesty received in Audience the Rt. Hon. Andrew Burnham MP and requested him to form a new Administration. The Rt. Hon Andrew Burnham MP accepted The King's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," Buckingham Palace wrote on X.
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Andy Burnham Officially Assumes Office as UK Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Andy Burnham has officially assumed office as new UK prime minister, with King Charles III asking him to form a new government, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.
"His Majesty received in Audience the Rt. Hon. Andrew Burnham MP and requested him to form a new Administration. The Rt. Hon Andrew Burnham MP accepted The King's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," Buckingham Palace wrote on X.