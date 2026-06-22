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British Leadership Race Opens: Who Will Replace Starmer as Prime Minister?
British Leadership Race Opens: Who Will Replace Starmer as Prime Minister?
Sputnik International
Keir Starmer's resignation speech on Monday morning has kicked off a leadership race in the ruling Labour Party.
2026-06-22T12:43+0000
2026-06-22T12:43+0000
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The winner will become the next prime minister as Labour still holds a majority in Parliament.Here are the main contenders:Andy BurnhamWes StreetingAngela RaynerShabana MahmoodEd Miliband
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British Leadership Race Opens: Who Will Replace Starmer as Prime Minister?

12:43 GMT 22.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantOne of the police officers guarding Downing Street leaves 10 Downing Street the official home of the British Prime Minister in London, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
One of the police officers guarding Downing Street leaves 10 Downing Street the official home of the British Prime Minister in London, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
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Keir Starmer's resignation speech on Monday morning has kicked off a leadership race in the ruling Labour Party.
The winner will become the next prime minister as Labour still holds a majority in Parliament.

Here are the main contenders:

Andy Burnham
Widely seen as the leading contender with strong support on the left of the party, trade unions and most MPs, his advantage is a high public profile, experience in government and as mayor of Greater Manchester and as a labour centrist with no credible rival to his left.
Policy-wise, Burnham has U-turned on support for rejoining the European Union, compensating women for lost state pension benefits and his ‘refugees welcome’ stance. He backs continued support for Ukraine against Russia.
Wes Streeting
The candidate of the Labour right, Streeting represents continuity of Starmer’s government – and polls show he is even less popular with voters.
He resigned as health secretary in May to challenge Starmer for the leadership following Labour’s disastrous showing in the local government elections. But Streeting would likely continue the same unpopular policies.
Angela Rayner
On the left of Labour left and close to its trade union affiliates, Rayner was elected deputy leader in 2020 alongside Starmer, but was forced to resign last year when it emerged she had failed to pay tax when she bought a second home in Brighton, hundreds of miles form her home town of Manchester.
She favors higher public spending, stronger rights for workers and a bigger welfare state – and is said to be critical of escalation with Russia.
Shabana Mahmood
The current home secretary is described as a compromise candidate between the Labour left and right. But she is responsible for implementing tougher policy on illegal immigration in the wake of several murders by asylum-seekers, which has pushed some voters to switch to the Green party.
Ed Miliband
A relative veteran who served in Gordon Brown’s 2007-10 government and Labour opposition leader from 2010 to 2015, Miliband is now minister for energy security and net zero – pushing through unpopular policies blamed for rising household bills. The leadership race gives him another shot at the PM’s job after losing the 2015 election to the Conservatives.
On foreign policy he is another Labour Europhile and Russophobe.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street to announce his resignation in London, Monday, June 22, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Announces Resignation as Labour Party Leader
08:57 GMT
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