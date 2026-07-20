https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/germanys-pursuit-of-nukes-shows-west-forgot-history--russian-foreign-intel-1124467793.html

Germany’s Pursuit of Nukes Shows West Forgot History — Russian Foreign Intel

Germany’s Pursuit of Nukes Shows West Forgot History — Russian Foreign Intel

Sputnik International

Germany's nuclear scientific activities are raising concern in a major NATO country, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.

2026-07-20T09:14+0000

2026-07-20T09:14+0000

2026-07-20T09:45+0000

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The SVR, however, struck a historical warning: "The fate of Hitler's Germany's 'wunderwaffe' is well known. Does history truly teach nothing?"

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/germany-eyes-joint-nuclear-deterrence-in-full-blown-militarization-frenzy-1123551709.html

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