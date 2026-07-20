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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/germanys-pursuit-of-nukes-shows-west-forgot-history--russian-foreign-intel-1124467793.html
Germany’s Pursuit of Nukes Shows West Forgot History — Russian Foreign Intel
Germany’s Pursuit of Nukes Shows West Forgot History — Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
Germany's nuclear scientific activities are raising concern in a major NATO country, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.
2026-07-20T09:14+0000
2026-07-20T09:45+0000
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The SVR, however, struck a historical warning: "The fate of Hitler's Germany's 'wunderwaffe' is well known. Does history truly teach nothing?"
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/germany-eyes-joint-nuclear-deterrence-in-full-blown-militarization-frenzy-1123551709.html
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Germany’s Pursuit of Nukes Shows West Forgot History — Russian Foreign Intel

09:14 GMT 20.07.2026 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 20.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberThe evening sun shines on the Reichtstag budding, the house of German parliament Bundestag ahead on Sunday's national election in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.
The evening sun shines on the Reichtstag budding, the house of German parliament Bundestag ahead on Sunday's national election in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
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Germany's nuclear scientific activities are raising concern in a major NATO country, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.
The research encompasses 30 universities and includes 6 reactors
The fields of research include special materials science, shock wave physics, and nuclear and neutron physics
NATO experts assess that Germany could design a functional nuclear explosive device within a year.
The SVR, however, struck a historical warning: "The fate of Hitler's Germany's 'wunderwaffe' is well known. Does history truly teach nothing?"
A Pershing II missile is seen on a semi-trailer at the Mutlangen, West Germany, US missile base, as the press was given a chance to inspect the army base May 20, 1987 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2026
Military
Germany Eyes Joint Nuclear Deterrence in Full-Blown Militarization Frenzy
30 January, 06:41 GMT
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