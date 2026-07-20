https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/iran-detects-us-military-buildup-in-region-preparing-accordingly-parliament-speaker-1124470355.html
Iran Detects US Military Buildup in Region, Preparing Accordingly - Parliament Speaker
Iran Detects US Military Buildup in Region, Preparing Accordingly - Parliament Speaker
Sputnik International
Iran is detecting a buildup of US military presence in the region and is preparing accordingly, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Monday.
2026-07-20T18:57+0000
2026-07-20T18:57+0000
2026-07-20T18:57+0000
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The Washington Post has earlier reported that the US is preparing for large-scale military action against Iran and is reinforcing its military presence in the region. "The Americans are constantly bringing new military equipment into the region and claiming they are trying to stop the war... We have understood the nature of US games, and we have prepared accordingly," Ghalibaf wrote on X. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Tehran is currently engaged in a "full-scale war." Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28.However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.
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Iran Detects US Military Buildup in Region, Preparing Accordingly - Parliament Speaker
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is detecting a buildup of US military presence in the region and is preparing accordingly, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Monday.
The Washington Post has earlier reported that the US is preparing for large-scale military action against Iran and is reinforcing its military presence in the region.
"The Americans are constantly bringing new military equipment into the region and claiming they are trying to stop the war... We have understood the nature of US games, and we have prepared accordingly," Ghalibaf wrote on X.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Tehran is currently engaged in a "full-scale war."
Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28.
However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.