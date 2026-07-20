https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/us-doesnt-have-what-it-takes-to-destroy-iran-expert-1124469595.html

US Doesn't Have What It Takes to Destroy Iran - Expert

US Doesn't Have What It Takes to Destroy Iran - Expert

Sputnik International

While the US does retain an enormous offensive capability, which allows it to conduct an intense wave of attacks against Iranian facilities, it can only weaken Iran, veteran war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.

2026-07-20T15:00+0000

2026-07-20T15:00+0000

2026-07-20T15:00+0000

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The US has plenty of offensive weapons to attack Iran, but at the same time has a limited supply of interceptors needed to repel Iranian counterattacks against US assets, allies and Israel.In the meantime, Iran will likely seek to widen the “geography of the conflict, multiplying the number of targets Washington must defend, and raising the political and above all economic costs of an additional American strike.”Using concentrated ballistic and cruise missile attacks to saturate enemy air defenses, and forcing the US and its allies to expend their interceptors on decoys, Iran can unleash hell upon US bases, logistics hubs, ports, radar installations, and fuel storage facilities in the region.Attacks upon the US allies in the Gulf can ramp up domestic pressure on local governments, which could prompt them to demand the US to back down.The Iran also maintains its hold on the Strait of Hormuz, requiring very little resources to ensure that “no insurance company will accept to insure a tanker navigating in a war theater, and no ship owner will take the risk of jeopardizing his asset in that area.”US media earlier reported that the growing American military presence in the Persian Gulf may signal preparations for a major confrontation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/iran-warns-of-retaliation-after-us-strikes-darkhovin-nuclear-site-1124467230.html

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iran, elijah j. magnier, us military, conflict, strait of hormuz