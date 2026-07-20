https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/iran-receives-proposals-from-mediators-to-de-escalate-tensions-with-us-cease-fire-1124467486.html
Iran Receives Proposals From Mediators to De-Escalate Tensions With US, Cease Fire
Iran Receives Proposals From Mediators to De-Escalate Tensions With US, Cease Fire
Sputnik International
Tehran has received proposals from mediators to de-escalate tensions with the United States and cease fire, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
2026-07-20T07:45+0000
2026-07-20T07:45+0000
2026-07-20T07:45+0000
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"There are proposals, we have received them, but let me not go into details," Baghaei said during a briefing, when asked about the availability of proposals regarding a ceasefire with the United States. The mediators are dealing with the issue of de-escalation of tensions that arose in July between Tehran and Washington, the spokesman added.Overnight on June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military confrontation. However, that agreement is now effectively being violated, as the two sides have exchanged direct strikes for over a week. Under the original terms, the memorandum allows for a 60-day window to negotiate a final settlement on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions. It also establishes a clear timeline for the US to dismantle its naval blockade and for Iran to resume normal shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
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Iran Receives Proposals From Mediators to De-Escalate Tensions With US, Cease Fire
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran has received proposals from mediators to de-escalate tensions with the United States and cease fire, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"There are proposals, we have received them, but let me not go into details," Baghaei said during a briefing, when asked about the availability of proposals regarding a ceasefire with the United States.
The mediators are dealing with the issue of de-escalation of tensions that arose in July between Tehran and Washington, the spokesman added.
Overnight on June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military confrontation. However, that agreement is now effectively being violated, as the two sides have exchanged direct strikes for over a week.
Under the original terms, the memorandum allows for a 60-day window to negotiate a final settlement on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions. It also establishes a clear timeline for the US to dismantle its naval blockade and for Iran to resume normal shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.