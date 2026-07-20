https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/iran-receives-proposals-from-mediators-to-de-escalate-tensions-with-us-cease-fire-1124467486.html

Iran Receives Proposals From Mediators to De-Escalate Tensions With US, Cease Fire

Iran Receives Proposals From Mediators to De-Escalate Tensions With US, Cease Fire

Sputnik International

Tehran has received proposals from mediators to de-escalate tensions with the United States and cease fire, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

2026-07-20T07:45+0000

2026-07-20T07:45+0000

2026-07-20T07:45+0000

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"There are proposals, we have received them, but let me not go into details," Baghaei said during a briefing, when asked about the availability of proposals regarding a ceasefire with the United States. The mediators are dealing with the issue of de-escalation of tensions that arose in July between Tehran and Washington, the spokesman added.Overnight on June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military confrontation. However, that agreement is now effectively being violated, as the two sides have exchanged direct strikes for over a week. Under the original terms, the memorandum allows for a 60-day window to negotiate a final settlement on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions. It also establishes a clear timeline for the US to dismantle its naval blockade and for Iran to resume normal shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

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