https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/irgc-strikes-us-radar-system-equipment-storage-uav-hangar-in-kuwait-1124467364.html
IRGC Strikes US Radar System, Equipment Storage, UAV Hangar in Kuwait
IRGC Strikes US Radar System, Equipment Storage, UAV Hangar in Kuwait
Sputnik International
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that it struck a radar system, equipment base and a US UAV hangar in Kuwait during overnight attacks.
2026-07-20T07:15+0000
2026-07-20T07:15+0000
2026-07-20T07:15+0000
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"As part of the 22nd wave of Operation Nasr-2, our fighters, during a drone strike, destroyed a radar early warning system, an aviation equipment depot, and a hangar housing MQ9 drones at the Ali al-Salem Air Base, setting several drones on fire," the statement read. The IRGC said in an address to the people of Kuwait that the country's territory "must not be a haven for the US terrorist army."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/irans-irgc-claims-strikes-on-us-assets-in-jordan-thanks-local-informants-1124466864.html
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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), military & intelligence, kuwait, us
IRGC Strikes US Radar System, Equipment Storage, UAV Hangar in Kuwait
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that it struck a radar system, equipment base and a US UAV hangar in Kuwait during overnight attacks.
"As part of the 22nd wave of Operation Nasr-2, our fighters, during a drone strike, destroyed a radar early warning system, an aviation equipment depot, and a hangar housing MQ9 drones at the Ali al-Salem Air Base, setting several drones on fire," the statement read.
The IRGC said in an address to the people of Kuwait that the country's territory "must not be a haven for the US terrorist army."